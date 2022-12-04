Honored guest: Jeffersonton unveils maker to Marquis De Lafayette

Renowned French patriot, the Marquis De Lafayette, made one of the final stops on his 1824-1825 Farewell Tour of the United States, in Jeffersonton in northern Culpeper County.

It’s a piece of history deeply embedded in local lore that modern villagers are keeping alive in the form of a historic, blue-red-and-white metal marker recently unveiled outside the Jeffersonton Community Center, off Route 229.

The former site of Bayse Tavern is where Lafayette stopped, for a spell, on Aug. 23, 1825 to meet with friends and adorers—nearly 200 years ago.

“We’re here to pay homage under God’s watchful eye to the placement of a marker to honor the Marquis De Lafayette for his bravery in helping us to win the battle for freedom from tyranny,” said Ann O’Connor in opening remarks at the Nov. 20 marker dedication. “When you realize that he, as a lad of 19, quietly left France to assist in fighting in the American Revolution, you understand his full dedication to the idea of liberty.”

O’Connor is chairwoman of the local group from the community center and its neighbor, Jeffersonton United Methodist Church, that initiated the marker for the Marquis. It was placed in solidarity with a young Frenchman dedicated to educating the public about the national significance of Lafayette’s 24-state tour—in preparation for the 2024-25 bicentennial celebrations.

The Lafayette Trail

being charted

French historian Julien Icher, from Carcasonne, France, is founder and president of the Lafayette Trail Inc., based in Bethesda, Md.

Since 2019, the organization and he has worked with local communities like Jeffersonton to research and place over 115 markers for the Marquis across the U.S. The goal is to have near 275 markers in place by the end of 2025, said 20-something Icher in a recent phone call.

The markers are distributed in partnership with the William Pomeroy Foundation, of Syracuse, N.Y. The signs follow the steps of the beloved French aristocrat when he returned, at the invitation of President James Monroe, four decades later to reunite with, greet, try to influence for true liberty, party with and converse with those he fought alongside in the American Revolution.

Lafayette (1757-1834) was in his late 60s when he returned for the 13-month trip, traveling with large contingents to many places in two dozen states in the Union, as far west as Missouri and Louisiana, Icher said. He was welcomed back as “The Nation’s Guest,” according to The Lafayette Society.

The marker in Jeffersonton is the sixth so far in Virginia, Icher said. Another one was dedicated last year at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County and four more in the Hampton Roads area.

TheLafayetteTrail.org details the effort that also includes a YouTube series, “Follow the Frenchman,” with 18 episodes, including one made at Montpelier. The project is also documented on on Facebook, twitter and Instagram.

Minuteman account of Jeffersonton stop

Ex-president James Monroe and Culpeper Minuteman Capt. Philip Slaughter, who fought with Lafayette in the Revolution, accompanied him on his visit to Jeffersonton along with a large traveling party.

It was the morning after a much grander affair Aug. 22, 1825 at Greenwood, then located outside of Culpeper Courthouse, Judge Green’s home where Lafayette was regaled at a party with 30 toasts. Later that day and night he ventured into Culpeper Courthouse for dinner at Bell’s Tavern and ball.

According to Slaughter’s diary, heading northward, they left Culpeper Courthouse by carriage at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 1825. They arrived by 9 a.m. in Jeffersonton, some 15 miles away, and were persuaded to stop. Several hundred citizens from the vicinity came out to meet them.

“…General Lafayette and suite, attended by a handsome escort of cavalry, passed through them, to the portico of Mr. R. Bayse’s tavern, where they were received by the committee of arrangements and a very appropriate address was delivered to the General,” the diary reads.

In another account of his arrival there, from Eugene Scheel’s book, “Culpeper: A Virginia County’s History Through 1920”—“A baby was thrust into the general’s arms. Would he name it Lafayette? He did, and the name became Fayette,” Scheel writes in his 1986 book for the Culpeper Historical Society

Lafayette took a rest next door at John Reed’s home before returning for breakfast, “which has been prepared for the occasion under a spacious and commodious arbor at the west end of Mr. Bayse’s tavern,” Slaughter’s diary states. “After breakfast they were again conducted to Mr. Reed’s, in whose portico, a large collection of ladies being assembled, the General and ex-President Monroe were introduced to them all individually,” followed by a short respite, Slaughter recounted.

The gentlemen were then arranged in a semi-circle extending from Reed’s portico to the tavern “…and the General, passing along the line, gave each one a cordial and affectionate shake by the hand,” the diary states.

As the entourage departed, “…the remaining citizens gazed, with mingled emotions of sorrow and delight, on the carriage, which bore away the friend of their liberty and the sustainer of their rights,” Slaughter wrote.

According to Scheel, “The Marquis took Capt. Slaughter in his arms, warmly embraced him, kissed each cheek and was off for Warrenton.”

An abolitionist: Lafayette challenged slavery

The color guard of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Culpeper Minutemen Chapter attended the recent historic marker dedication in Jeffersonton and SAR was a partner in the project, Icher said.

One of final Farewell Tour stops started in early August 1825 when the Marquis left Washington, D.C. to see his Virginia friends one last time, including Madison at Montpelier and Thomas Jefferson at Monticello in Albemarle County.

Icher emceed last year’s marker unveiling at Montpelier, noting the Marquis had many conversations with the 4th U.S President about liberty and slavery.

“Lafayette was an abolitionist and he challenged the founding fathers in many ways, many occasions and during the tour when he would meet with the founders that were still alive he would not miss a chance to ask them what’s the progress on slavery?” Icher said.

“The conversations at Montpelier were not producing any breakthroughs on that front, but he did get acknowledgement from Madison that slavery was a bad thing, but he also understood that the country was not ready to make any substantial change anytime soon.”

It was Lafayette’s goal when he supported the American Revolution as a young man to help freedom spread across the world, Icher said.

“He really struggled to reconcile how America could be a beacon of freedom around the world while maintaining slavery. It was really was a struggle how he could manage to convince the founders, they were never ready,” he said.

‘People will never forget that’

Icher got interested in sharing Lafayette’s story with a broader audience as an exchange student in 2015 at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg. He was studying tourism in colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown.

“I went there and just was fascinated by how Americans claimed Lafayette—Main Street names, reenactors and counties and cities and squares. I wanted to understand why that was the case,” he said.

The Marquis’ involvement in the American Revolution, his money and blood, was one thing and the second one was the tour, Icher said.

“I didn’t see much done about this, it was completely overlooked,” he said, thus was born the Lafayette Trail, Inc.

Icher has been careful to document all the stops using primary source materials like Slaughter’s diary and not depending on local lore so as to preserve the integrity of the project.

Lafayette, orphaned at a young age, had a ton of money and was very interested in works of The Enlightenment in France, Icher said of why the Marquis left France to join the American colonists in their fight.

“He was very young…(had) desire for glory and the combination of these two led him to respond to the call of the North American colonies…to help the continent become free, but also to contribute to the ideals of The Enlightenment by contributing to a young nation that would be a beacon of hope for freedom around the world and abolish slavery,” said the president of Lafayette Trail Inc.

Arguably, the Marquis’ support was instrumental in securing American independence, he added.

“I think that’s why Americans today remember him—for the trust he placed in the Revolution of the United States,” Icher said. “The fact that he didn’t have to and on a voluntary basis, he believed…and he decided to support it personally with his own money and his own his blood. People will never forget that here.”

Memories of the Farewell Tour memory also persisted across generations.

“Americans, in small-towns, it’s very vivid, the memories of Lafayette’s visit because in the smaller towns very often his visit ranks among the most important events in the life of the local town,” Icher said. “This part of Virginia especially is extremely rich in history we were very pleased that Jeffersonton accepted our marker, was able to join the trail.”

Ann O’Connor said after the marker dedication that pursuing the Lafayette Trail marker was a great opportunity to bring the community together for a great cause.

“As a member of Jeffersonton United Methodist Church, Jeffersonton Community Center and the Jefferson Ruritans, I personally, have been hoping to help tie a mostly commuter population to the local area and each other,” she stated in an email to the Star-Exponent.

“Monsieur Lafayette certainly seemed to do that for the United States when he visited! His dedication to liberty against all odds made him a hero!”

Church and community members hope to have a bigger celebration on the bicentennial of his visit. O’Connor said: “We hope that we can bring more people together to make a bigger event in 2025,” she said.

A Jeffersonton historian, resident and author working on local history projects about the area for 25 years, Perry Cabot had his had in the Lafayette marker.

Cabot knew that a former Jeffersonton UMC church member, Dr. Woodford Broadus Hackley, had written extensively of Lafayette’s visit in a 1973 church history for the bicentennial.

“I was well aware of the stop in Jeffersonton and where to find the records,” Cabot said. “I lobbied the Methodist Church, the successor to the actual old property, Richard Bayse’s Tavern, and its enlightened members fully recognized the opportunity and value of historical recognition.”

The Community Center was invited to co-host as the most logical representative of all of Jeffersonton and the best physical site for the sign, Cabot added.

He addressed the assembly most properly in revealing the sign on a cold day. It proves Lafayette can still draw a crowd in Jeffersonton.

“My fellow citizens of this village of Jeffersonton have assigned to me the grateful office of assuring the spirit of our honored guest, Monsieur Marie-Joseph Paul Yves Roch Gilbert du Motier, Le Marquis de Lafayette, of their cordial sympathy in the effusions of gratitude and affection with which you have everywhere in this country been greeted, and that they have sought this occasion, which they are happy in obtaining, to express their profound veneration for your exalted character, their gratitude for your distinguished efforts after their happiness, and your great and important sacrifices to promote it,” Cabot stated.

According to Scheel, in total, Lafayette “had spent five summer days in Culpeper—three in 1781, two in 1825. But he was a man for all seasons.”