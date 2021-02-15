Honored guests drive by "Shine-Thru" at Open Door Baptist in Culpeper

Hearts warmed and faces lit up while traveling Friday night’s “Shine-Thru” at Open Door Baptist, one of 470 churches worldwide that held pandemic-style versions of the annual “Night to Shine” red carpet event created by the Tim Tebow Foundation for people with special needs.
Honored guests—kings and queens of the prom—remained in their vehicles while a small army of church volunteers entertained them with ponies, visits from Snow White and a livestream movie of participants dancing the night away at past in-person proms.
COVID-19 called off this year’s ball, but wishes came true nonetheless as a warm welcome went out and glittery lights shined in the night. About 57 people participated as guests in the drive-thru in around 20 vehicles, some arriving from group homes and in small buses driven by Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.
It was a cold night on Feb. 12 and some guests from surrounding counties sent regrets for being snowed in and unable to make it, said Open Door Baptist secretary Michele Hitt, who has organized Night to Shine for the past five years at the church along Route 3.
“Just to see the excitement on their faces and the caregivers and the parents too, they were all thrilled,” she said. “It was a lot different this year. It was a lot of fun. It had to be different because of no personal contact due to COVID.”
Tim Tebow Foundation presented options for hosting in 2021 including virtual or drive-thru. Open Door held a successful drive-thru fall festival in 2020 so leadership determined to do the same for Night to Shine.
One member fashioned clear balloons with LED lights, sparkly creations given to guests as they drove through last weekend. Guests also received gift bags with a crown or tiara, a Night to Shine facemask and Valentine’s goodies.
Anna and Elsa were there bringing ‘Frozen’ fun and so was Hitt dressed as a clown with some church members as angels.
“We just formed a line as the cars were coming, just making them welcome, making them happy that they came,” she said. “One of the highlights was we had horses and ponies there and they were very friendly sticking their noses right in the car windows and our guests were loving it, only a few said, no keep going.”
Guests watched a large screen on the way out of past prom videos and many saw themselves, including a teen couple who drove by just as their moment played. Talk about excitement.
“Little things like that just confirm you did the right thing,” said Hitt.
The parents and caregivers we so appreciative, she said.
“What I learned previous to this, our special needs community had done nothing for a year because most of them suffer comprised immune systems – interaction would not be good,” Hitt said.
She understands about having to miss special events and stay distanced during these times as her 8-year-old granddaughter lives with Down Syndrome. The little girl goes to school four days a week in Culpeper, but remains in the classroom all day and has had to learn about complying with social distancing.
“And they do really well,” Hitt said. “She loves Peppa Pig and Buddy the Elf. We watch it every time she comes.”
Open Door Baptist Church Pastor Bernie Jernigan said his church has a burden for the special needs community so when Hitt proposed bringing Night to Shine to Culpeper five years ago, the event was embraced.
“The guests were excited,” the pastor said. “Through the years, they have expected a prom and they were worried this year there would be nothing for them. What little we could do brought a lot of cries of excitement and joy.”
In a statement, Tim Tebow said he was overwhelmed by the support shown for the 2021 Night to Shine.
“We could not allow the opportunity to love those who need it most to simply pass us by. For our friends who have been so significantly impacted by the ongoing pandemic, it was imperative that we stepped up to show them that they are not only not forgotten…they are Royalty!” he said. “Secondly, with God, all things are possible. In His way and His timing, through prayer and much conversation with wise council, He led us to the best possible solutions within the challenges we faced … It has reminded us all that Faith, Hope and Love will not only endure, but will always shine the brightest in the darkest of seasons.”
