Honored guests drive by "Shine-Thru" at Open Door Baptist in Culpeper

She understands about having to miss special events and stay distanced during these times as her 8-year-old granddaughter lives with Down Syndrome. The little girl goes to school four days a week in Culpeper, but remains in the classroom all day and has had to learn about complying with social distancing.

“And they do really well,” Hitt said. “She loves Peppa Pig and Buddy the Elf. We watch it every time she comes.”

Open Door Baptist Church Pastor Bernie Jernigan said his church has a burden for the special needs community so when Hitt proposed bringing Night to Shine to Culpeper five years ago, the event was embraced.

“The guests were excited,” the pastor said. “Through the years, they have expected a prom and they were worried this year there would be nothing for them. What little we could do brought a lot of cries of excitement and joy.”

In a statement, Tim Tebow said he was overwhelmed by the support shown for the 2021 Night to Shine.