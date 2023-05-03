Mostly forgotten to history, nearly 200,000 Black men fought for the Union Army during the Civil War as part of the U.S. Colored Troops, or USCT.

More than 300 men from Culpeper, Orange, Madison or Rappahannock have been documented among their ranks. Reva historian Zann Nelson is leading the charge to recognize them at two upcoming events.

The first will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, at Free Gospel Church of Christ, the big red church on the corner of East Davis and East streets in downtown Culpeper. The two-hour program will allow attendees to learn more about the local USCT connection.

Friday’s event is is a prequel to the May 20 Commemoration at the Carver Center, sponsored by the African American Heritage Alliance and Right the Record. Each of the local soldiers’ names will be read, as the highlight.

There will also be speakers, descendants, a presentation of full military honors by the Culpeper VFW Color Guard, refreshments and panel presentations.

Nelson has spent the past decade researching Virginia’s USCT troops and recognizes the significance of their service.

“Those men have been attributed with tipping the scales for a United States victory,” she said. “They must be heralded for their contributions that kept our nation as one.”

There wasn’t a lot published or commemorated about any of these soldiers, but there was nearly 200,000, according to U.S. military records, Nelson said. It prompted her to started looking deeper and doing analysis by county.

“Culpeper has 116 we’ve been able to document through the National Archives U.S. Military records,” she said. “There may be more that didn’t give their place of birth.”

In doing her research, Nelson listed the men in three different categories, based on where they enlisted to fight.

Some signed up in a northern “free” state, she said.

“Most likely they were free when they enlisted and some of the military records will state that—free before 1861. They were either manumitted by their owner here or they successfully escaped,” Nelson said.

“They already had their freedom and they put that at risk to go back, ended up fighting in these states that enslaved them.”

The second category is Black men who enlisted around Washington, D.C.

“The Union Army was encamped, particularly in Culpeper, then they most likely hooked up with those armies, that were not recruitment centers,” Nelson said, “But once they got north into the D.C. area or Northern Virginia they ended up in these camps where they were recruiting and enlisting.”

The third category of Black men who signed up for the USCT is the most regrettable, she said.

“Those who were born here and ended up enlisting in places like Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Louisiana and Arkansas and Tennessee,” Nelson said.

“They didn’t head out yahoo into those other states in order to sign up for the Union Army, they were down there, they had been sold down there or taken down there by a slave owner and when the Union Army came in and set up, they set up refugee camps, which often became recruitment centers.”

The categories of enlistment “tells a whole lot about our history and it gives us lots of clues to research these men further,” Nelson said.

The upcoming public commemorations of the Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock County-born men who fought for the Union during the Civil War are long overdue, according to organizers.

“They are United States veterans who have yet to be recognized and memorialized properly. We hope to raise the awareness and advance the conversation,” Nelson said.

Both events are rain or shine. Want to be a partner? Contact Nelson through Right the Record on Facebook.