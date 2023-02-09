Hospice of the Piedmont CEO Ron Cottrell announced Thursday he is retiring after more than six years at the helm of the nonprofit offering expert care and peaceful resolution to Virginia families for over 40 years, according to a release from the organization.

Cottrell joined Hospice of the Piedmont in September 2016 after 27 years as a Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital administrator.

“I am so blessed to have been part of an organization that provides such meaningful support to patients and their families during the final months of life,” said Cottrell in a statement.

“When I started at HOP, I knew this work was important, but seeing it up close and personal has given me an entirely different understanding. We are with people at their most vulnerable moments.”

Based in Charlottesville, Hospice of the Piedmont serves residents in Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison Nelson, Orange and Rappahannock counties, as well as the cities of Charlottesville, Waynesboro and Staunton.

In 2020, under Cottrell’s leadership, Hospice of the Piedmont launched its Palliative Medicine program. It set the nonprofit apart from other hospices by providing supportive care for patients undergoing treatment for serious illness. The group also added several full-time physicians to its team and earned recognition from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care. Cottrell steered the organization through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and has increased the number of patients and families served.

“Ron has been an invaluable asset to the organization, and we very much appreciate his leadership and management,” said Scott Syverud, Hospice of the Piedmont Board of Directors chairperson. “They always say you should leave an organization better than you found it, and Ron has done just that.”

Recently, Positive Transformation Project launched as an initiative aimed at inspiring conversations about death and dying, making Hospice of the Piedmont more visible and engaging with the community. The project includes a multi-faceted outreach and communication plan to normalize the conversation around illness, death and grief and help people across Central Virginia better prepare for the end of life, according to the release.

A national search firm has been engaged to assist with the process of seeking a replacement for Cottrell, who will continue in the position until the next CEO is named.