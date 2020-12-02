Hospital Auxiliary: Lights of Love shine at Culpeper Medical Center

“Some 60 years ago this facility opened its doors to you, the community,” said Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary President and 26-year member Joan Proctor, in remarks Tuesday. “And when those doors were opened, the Pink Ladies were standing right there to show you where to go and to help you in every way … We’ve helped you pick out things from our gift shop, we’ve made the best chicken salad sandwich you’ll ever eat in our coffee shop and we worked on the hallways.”

Since March, Auxiliary volunteers, many retirees, have not been able to enter the hospital due to the pandemic, but the support remains behind the scenes, she said. The hospital gift shop is now open two days a week from 10 to 2 for staff, many who don’t get out to go Christmas shopping, Proctor said.

She added members are supporting staff emotionally and in their prayers.

“We all talk about it, but we cannot go into the hospital at all, there is no one-on-one emotional support, but I hope they all know we have continued to support them,” said Proctor.

Novant UVA Health System CEO Al Pilong said the Auxiliary does unbelievable work every day. He said his mother was an auxiliarian for many years who served in the organizations where he worked.

“While you haven’t been able to be with us physically for the last nine months we know in your heart you have been supporting us,” Pilong said. “And we really do look forward to welcoming you back hopefully in the not too distant future within our walls to continue that care and compassion, that smile and that hand of help. The way that you bring a human touch to everything that you do.”

