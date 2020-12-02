Hospital Auxiliary: Lights of Love shine at Culpeper Medical Center

A small group gathered at a distance in the cold and darkness Tuesday night outside of the local hospital emergency department to illuminate the 38th Annual Lights of Love Tree sponsored by Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary.
Closed to the public in a year of pandemic, the simple tree-lighting ceremony with all masked attendees, about a dozen, showed appreciation for staff across all departments of 70-bed Novant UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, situated on Sunset Lane in the town of Culpeper.
These are extraordinary times and challenging for all healthcare workers due to COVID-19, said Lights of Love Chairwoman Shirley Ann Bayne in introducing the program.
“The Culpeper Medical Center healthcare team has been phenomenal as they have continued to provide quality, safe, empathetic, kind, loving care to this community’s patients and families,” she said.
The Auxiliary specially recognized Dr. Fareed Siddiqui, MD, a hospitalist in Culpeper for the past three years, for his dedication and support of patient safety and quality.
The acknowledgement noted his calming approach and support during challenging pandemic times. Present at the tree ceremony, Siddiqui said he was humbled and grateful for the recognition.
Asked how he stays calm at work, he said being a doctor requires more than just clinical brilliance.
“You have to have emotional intelligence, social intelligence, logistical intelligence, how to create inter-personal relationship, do little things,” Siddiqui said. “People, frontline staff, leadership, everybody work together for COVID and I think the hospital has done really well for the patients here and the community.”
Hospital staff is holding up pretty good, he added.
“When COVID hit initially earlier this year there were a lot of moving parts, a lot of uncertainty, a morale issue and urgency and how to frame our response,” Siddiqui said. “But I got to tell you, everybody at the hospital, every department, responded.”
He acknowledged COVID-19 hospitalizations were rising and were expected to continue.
“We have to take it in our stride,” Siddiqui said. “We are much more better prepared than in March and April so we are feeling much more confident in taking care of people.”
Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said the doctor has been “an extraordinary change agent and a calming force through this whole thing when anxiety levels ran very, very high.”
The Auxiliary also specially recognized the hospital’s materials management department for its role in providing critical supplies, like face masks and other PPE, during the ongoing pandemic. Bayne called department members “unsung heroes,” working behind the scenes to secure necessary resources to maintain daily operations.
Staton said of the work, “In the middle of COVID, it was like air, like your oxygen that you have to breathe. They were so resourceful in the early stages when there was limited supply. They have to do all kinds of things to be creative to make sure the hospital’s needs were met.”
The hospital, likewise, thanked the Auxiliary for its many years of unwavering support of staff and patients alike—even in a year when volunteers cannot physically enter the hospital.
On an annual basis, the hospital receives more than $200,000 in donations from the Auxiliary, said Staton. The group runs a thrift shop, still open, in Meadowbrook Shopping Center, near the hospital.
That money has paid for the hospital’s 3D mammography unit, pediatric rehab therapy equipment, blood pressure cuffs at the cardiology clinic and most recently, cafeteria renovations, the hospital president said.
In addition, the Auxiliary, in a normal year, gives more than 33,000 in volunteer hours, said Staton, through the work of more than 185 active adult volunteers.
“Some are very expert in the adulting category and are still serving in their 80s and even 90s,” she said. Another 30-40 teens serve in the hospital’s junior volunteer program.
The Auxiliary started as the Pink Ladies when the hospital opened in the 1960s.
“Some 60 years ago this facility opened its doors to you, the community,” said Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary President and 26-year member Joan Proctor, in remarks Tuesday. “And when those doors were opened, the Pink Ladies were standing right there to show you where to go and to help you in every way … We’ve helped you pick out things from our gift shop, we’ve made the best chicken salad sandwich you’ll ever eat in our coffee shop and we worked on the hallways.”
Since March, Auxiliary volunteers, many retirees, have not been able to enter the hospital due to the pandemic, but the support remains behind the scenes, she said. The hospital gift shop is now open two days a week from 10 to 2 for staff, many who don’t get out to go Christmas shopping, Proctor said.
She added members are supporting staff emotionally and in their prayers.
“We all talk about it, but we cannot go into the hospital at all, there is no one-on-one emotional support, but I hope they all know we have continued to support them,” said Proctor.
Novant UVA Health System CEO Al Pilong said the Auxiliary does unbelievable work every day. He said his mother was an auxiliarian for many years who served in the organizations where he worked.
“While you haven’t been able to be with us physically for the last nine months we know in your heart you have been supporting us,” Pilong said. “And we really do look forward to welcoming you back hopefully in the not too distant future within our walls to continue that care and compassion, that smile and that hand of help. The way that you bring a human touch to everything that you do.”
