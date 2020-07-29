LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are continuing to rise in the Rappahannock Area Health District. When cases go up, health officials say an uptick in hospitalizations usually comes two to three weeks later.
As of Wednesday’s report from the local health district, 26 people were being treated in the area’s three hospitals for virus-related symptoms. They were among 282 people who’ve needed to be hospitalized since March because their cases were so severe.
That means about 9 percent of local people who’ve contracted COVID-19 have required hospital treatment. The rest have dealt with whatever symptoms they had at home.
The local positivity rate—which looks at the number of positive cases of all those tested—remains under 5 percent. That rate indicates there’s enough local testing, according to health officials. To date, there have been 35,735 COVID-19 tests given to residents of the local health district.
There were 35 new cases reported on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 3,134 cases in the local health district. There were 1,271 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,227 in Stafford County; 340 in Fredericksburg; 177 in Caroline County; and 119 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been a total of 934 cases in Culpeper County; 570 in Fauquier County; 204 in Orange County; and 192 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 999 new cases and 30 new deaths for a cumulative total of 87,993 cases and 2,125 deaths associated with COVID-19.
