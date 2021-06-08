Hot day, low voter turnout in Democratic primary in Culpeper

In-person voter turnout has been quite minimal so far Tuesday in Culpeper for the statewide Democratic primary election for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and by noon, 70 people had voted at the East Fairfax voting location at the library.
Across the street at the West Fairfax location at the Methodist church, 73 had voted by 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday as temperatures neared 90 with a slight breeze and bright sunshine.
The town precincts are the largest of the county’s 15 total polling sites with 9,356 registered to vote at East and West Fairfax.
By just after noon, less than 2 percent of town voters had cast ballots in person.
Countywide, 285 people voted early in the registrar’s office in the Democratic primary and around 300 ballots were received by mail, according to Registrar James Clements.
“Turnout today has been very light so far, but I expect it to pick up a bit this afternoon,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
Though a Democratic primary, the election was open to all as Virginia does not register voters by party. If it had been a dual primary, voters would select in which to participate.
Married couple Chandra and Jason Watson voted together at the Methodist church.
She chose Justin Fairfax for the gubernatorial Democratic nomination while he chose Terry McAuliffe. Fairfax is current lieutenant governor under Ralph Northam. McAuliffe was governor from 2014-18.
Other Democrats on the gubernatorial primary ballot Tuesday were State Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, a northern Virginia attorney, State Senator Jennifer McLellan of the Richmond area and State Del. Lee Carter, an IT specialist who served with the U.S. Marines.
Jason Watson picked McAuliffe because he felt the former governor did a very good job while in office.
“I grew up in upstate New York so I know him from the Bill Clinton campaign,” said Watson of McAuliffe being co-chairman of the ex-president’s 1997 reelection bid.
Chandra Watson said all of the Democrats running for governor are pretty good.
She said she supported Fairfax because of his support for marijuana decriminalization. The lieutenant governor broke a 20-20 tie in the Virginia Senate in April to legalize cannabis in Virginia, effective July 1.
“I like his views on criminal justice and he’s a little younger than the other candidates,” Chandra Watson said of the 42-year-old candidate. “That’s why I voted for him.”
Democrats running to be the lieutenant governor nominee in Tuesday’s election are Del. Hala Ayala, Del. Mark Levine, Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McLellan, former Fairfax County NAACP president Sean Perryman, Del. Sam Rasoul and Arlington County businessman Xavier Warren.
Running to be Democratic nominee for attorney general are incumbent Mark Herring and Del. Jay Jones.
Culpeper Democratic Committee member Stacie Keenan manned a booth outside the library on Tuesday.
“A lot of people are unfamiliar with the candidates,” she said, noting Ayala made a campaign stop last week at Far Gohn in Culpeper. "She's the only lieutenant governor candidate I had met."
Keenan noticed majority senior citizens voting in-person on Tuesday, even those with physical limitations.
“If the young people could see them perform their civic duty, it might inspire them to get involved,” she said.
Inside the polling location, chief officer of the election Bob McCall reported no issues.
“One voter chose not to vote – because his candidate wasn’t on the ballot,” he said. “We had one first-time voter who just graduated from high school.”
McCall doubted there would be any lines of voters waiting to cast ballots this evening – the polls close at 7 p.m.
Town poll workers all wore masks in the voting sites when voters were present in the waning days of the pandemic. A ServPro employee was at each town voting site to clean the booths after each use, per pandemic-era rules.
Over at the Methodist church, chief officer of the election Jeffery Mitchell said turnout was lower than they would like. He mentioned the continued popularity of early voting, attracting visits to the registrar’s office by multiple generations from the same family.
“When people can drive up and vote, it helps get seniors out, take down the barriers,” Mitchell said.
There was some level of confusion among voters showing up to precincts on Tuesday, he said.
“Some people came expecting to vote for a candidate not there, where are we in the process,” Mitchell said. “People are good-spirited about it though.”
Whoever wins in today’s statewide primary will be on the Nov. 2 ballot running against the Republican nominees, selected last month by delegates at a convention.
The GOP nominee for governor is first time political candidate Glenn Youngkin, a former CEO of The Carlyle Group investment firm.
GOP nominee for lieutenant governor is former Del. Winsome Sears and for attorney general, Del. Jason Miyares.
(540) 825-4315