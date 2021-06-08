Hot day, low voter turnout in Democratic primary in Culpeper

In-person voter turnout has been quite minimal so far Tuesday in Culpeper for the statewide Democratic primary election for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and by noon, 70 people had voted at the East Fairfax voting location at the library.

Across the street at the West Fairfax location at the Methodist church, 73 had voted by 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday as temperatures neared 90 with a slight breeze and bright sunshine.

The town precincts are the largest of the county’s 15 total polling sites with 9,356 registered to vote at East and West Fairfax.

By just after noon, less than 2 percent of town voters had cast ballots in person.

Countywide, 285 people voted early in the registrar’s office in the Democratic primary and around 300 ballots were received by mail, according to Registrar James Clements.

“Turnout today has been very light so far, but I expect it to pick up a bit this afternoon,” he said Tuesday afternoon.

Though a Democratic primary, the election was open to all as Virginia does not register voters by party. If it had been a dual primary, voters would select in which to participate.