House advances bill to abolish suicide as a crime

RICHMOND—A panel in the House of Delegates advanced legislation Wednesday that would abolish suicide as a crime in Virginia.

Del. Marcus Simon, D– Fairfax, who introduced the bill, said suicide must be treated as a symptom of a mental illness.

“There’s no reason to treat suicide as anything other than a disease,” Simon said in an interview following a quick 17–5 vote in the House Courts of Justice panel.

Suicide isn’t listed as a crime in the Virginia code, but rather through common law—the collection of decisions by judges over the years that have deemed it such.

Among the impacts of the bill is that law enforcement authorities wouldn’t be able to investigate every suicide to rule out homicide or accidental death, unless they had probable cause.

“We don’t want police to have the power to investigate something if they have no probable cause that a crime has been committed,” Simon said, arguing that police don’t investigate heart attacks or traffic deaths as potential homicides unless there is probable cause. “There should be something that indicates, that makes someone think a suicide wasn’t committed.”