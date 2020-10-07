House and Senate committees near informal agreement on budget, but Northam says he may not sign it

However, Northam sent General Assembly leaders—including the budget leaders, House Speaker Eileen Filler Corn and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw—a letter on Wednesday morning that made clear he does not support legislative proposals to include contingency funding that would commit cash he had proposed to leave unspent because of uncertainty over the pandemic. He called on them to wait for the next legislative session in January before committing the state to hundreds of millions of dollars in spending priorities.

"I need to be clear I want to sign the budget you send me," the governor told them. "But that is not yet possible."

Northam's two-page letter is the first public suggestion that he won't support the budgets the two chambers have produced in a special session now in its eighth week. Northam called the special session primarily to deal with a projected $2.8 billion revenue shortfall.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne reiterated in an interview on Wednesday the position he took before the budget committees on Aug. 18 after the governor presented his budget proposal: "We do not need a new budget for financial purposes."