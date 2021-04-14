House committee passes DC statehood bill

A House panel on Wednesday approved a bill granting statehood to the District of Columbia, setting the stage for a full House floor vote as early as next week.

After hours of debate, the House Oversight and Reform Committee voted 25-19 along party lines to send the symbolically numbered H.R. 51 to the House, where a similar measure passed last year.

The Washington, D.C. Admission Act not only would make the District the 51st state, but also would name the state Douglass Commonwealth, give it two U.S. senators and a representative in the House and award it three electoral votes for presidential elections.

“The United States is the only democratic country that denies both voting rights in the national legislature and local self-government to the people of its capital,” the panel’s chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, said. “That is wrong. It violates everything we stand for as Americans.”

The bill was introduced earlier this year by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat and Washington’s non-voting House member, who has been an outspoken supporter of statehood for the nation’s capital.