How are students keeping up with their classes while in quarantine?

Area students have been in school for between two and three weeks, and plans are still evolving for ensuring students who must quarantine can keep up with their education.

According to a presentation given by King George County Schools staff at last week’s School Board meeting, the division—which started the 2021–22 academic year Aug. 9—has been providing “customized packets” of work for elementary students under quarantine, and some parents are concerned that isn’t enough.

Students who are considered to be close contacts of someone who is positive for COVID-19 will be asked to quarantine at home for 14 days, according to Virginia Department of Health guidelines.

According to King George’s presentation, high school and middle school teachers use the Canvas online learning program to “deliver instructional work” to students in quarantine and “some high school teachers” are using Google Meet to give students at home a live view of what’s going on in their classrooms.

Staff said Monday that they are considering proposals for “enhancing” academic support of quarantined students—including the possibility making teachers available after school hours for synchronous virtual instruction or assistance.