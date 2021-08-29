How are students keeping up with their classes while in quarantine?

Area students have been in school for between two and three weeks, and plans are still evolving for ensuring students who must quarantine can keep up with their education.
According to a presentation given by King George County Schools staff at last week’s School Board meeting, the division—which started the 2021–22 academic year Aug. 9—has been providing “customized packets” of work for elementary students under quarantine, and some parents are concerned that isn’t enough.
Students who are considered to be close contacts of someone who is positive for COVID-19 will be asked to quarantine at home for 14 days, according to Virginia Department of Health guidelines.
According to King George’s presentation, high school and middle school teachers use the Canvas online learning program to “deliver instructional work” to students in quarantine and “some high school teachers” are using Google Meet to give students at home a live view of what’s going on in their classrooms.
Staff said Monday that they are considering proposals for “enhancing” academic support of quarantined students—including the possibility making teachers available after school hours for synchronous virtual instruction or assistance.
All local school divisions offered some form of synchronous online instruction for students last academic year, when school was either 100 percent virtual for all students or conducted in a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning.
This academic year, schools are mandated by Virginia law to be open for in-person instruction five days a week, but COVID-19 is still spreading in the community.
Students exhibiting any of the symptoms of COVID-19—which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea—will be asked to stay home for 10 days or until they receive a negative test or symptoms improve.
Since school started earlier this month, many students have already been asked to quarantine.
In King George, 134 students were asked to quarantine the week of Aug. 16. In Spotsylvania County, 97 students were quarantined that week.
Stafford County had 324 students in quarantine the week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, the most recent for which data is reported.
In Fredericksburg, 95 students have been quarantined since Aug. 8. The city system announced Thursday that Walker-Grant Middle School was reverting to virtual learning until Sept. 7 because of the high number of COVID cases among students and staff there.
Fredericksburg, Caroline County and Stafford students in all grade levels will receive at least some online or synchronous instruction while in quarantine, according to information provided by staff this week.
Stafford students will participate in their classes remotely through “concurrent learning,” according to the division website’s Frequently Asked Questions page, “unless there are needs specific to the course or the student requires a different modality.” Students will have access to school-administered Chromebooks and internet-access devices if needed.
In Caroline, quarantined students in preschool through second grade receive a school-issued iPad and Wi-Fi hotspot, if needed, to access Google Classroom. Students in grades 3–12 “have access to class links (notes, videos, online texts) and assignments in real time” and submit assignments daily, division spokeswoman Kimberly Young said last week.
Fredericksburg students in preschool through fifth grade will be assigned a “second shift teacher,” said Lori Bridi, teaching and learning chief.
“Students will meet virtually with a teacher in a group no larger than five other grade level peers for 1 1/2–2 hours each school day between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m.,” Bridi said. “The focus of this time is to keep the students on pace with their peers. Assignments should be completed during the day when the second shift teacher is with their face-to-face class.”
Bridi said city students in middle and high school will log in to their classes for synchronous learning the same way full-time virtual students do.
Spotsylvania schools spokeswoman Rene Daniels said instructional services provided to quarantined students, “may involve virtual learning instruction from the physical classroom using a number of technology solutions [Google Meets, Canvas, OWL utilization] as well as print packets ... to provide synchronous and asynchronous learning.”
Daniels said parents of quarantined students will be informed of “any scenarios where concurrent instruction may not be reasonably provided.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele