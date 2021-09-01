How many names will U.S. 1 have come Jan. 1?

In a few months, a name change is coming to U.S. 1.
When that happens, on Jan. 1, Fredericksburg-area drivers might end up a bit confused, because what is now called Jefferson Davis Highway could have at least three new names through the region: Richmond Highway in Stafford County, Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg and Patriot Highway in Spotsylvania County.
The different names are the result of a bill sponsored by Del. Josh Cole, D–Fredericksburg, to change the road name to Emancipation Highway in any locality in Virginia where U.S. 1 is still called Jefferson Davis Highway on Jan. 1, 2022. The bill was approved earlier this year by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Localities that weren’t enthralled with the Emancipation Highway name have since moved to pick a different name before the law goes into effect. The Commonwealth Transportation Board will have the final say on the name changes to the highway.
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved Patriot Highway at its meeting last week after Supervisor Tim McLaughlin proposed that as the new name.
“It’s not that we wanted to change the name,” he said. “We’re being mandated to make the change, so we either can wait and let it be done to us or we can take the initiative and make the change ourselves.”
He thinks Patriot Highway is a “great representation, particularly for this region, between the Revolution and Civil War and all those that have fought for our country and are patriots.”
McLaughlin also said the new name would be a good tie-in with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic being built off U.S. 1 in the county.
Supervisor Deborah Frazier, the lone dissenting vote, disagreed that the county is being forced to change the name, pointing out that the current name is “offensive.” She suggested sticking with Richmond Highway or changing the name to Spotsylvania Highway, but also said county residents should be given a say in the matter.
In Stafford County, the Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name to Richmond Highway, the same moniker for the highway along much of the stretch of U.S. 1 in localities north of Stafford and in some south of the Fredericksburg area. U.S. 1 would remain Cambridge Street through Falmouth.
In Caroline County, the highway could become Historic Route 1, but the Board of Supervisors wanted to gather citizen input before making a decision, which is expected to come at the board’s Sept. 28 meeting.
The Fredericksburg City Council embraced the recommended name in Cole’s bill. City Councilman Tim Duffy said Emancipation Highway is unifying and forward-thinking.
“What more important happened in Fredericksburg than emancipation to make the city what it is?” Duffy said. “I think it’s something we can all celebrate and recognize. ... I think it helps to rebrand what Fredericksburg is. We are not a Confederate town. We are a new modern city that works for everyone.”
Localities not only have wrestled with the name change, but also the costs related to such things as replacing road signs.
Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Marshall wasn’t happy that the state made the decision to change the name, but is requiring localities, businesses and residents to pay for to change signs and addresses and other associated costs.
“The state should pick up the bill on this,” Marshall said during last week’s meeting. “I’ve done a little bit of math on it and I’m thinking in Spotsylvania it’s gonna cost us $380,000 to change these signs.”
He also noted that people who live along the highway will have to get new drivers licenses that reflect the updated address.
Frazier said the board should look for ways to get state funds for the changes. Marshall said he’s tried already, but has gotten no reply from the state.
Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody said it will cost $90,000 to replace city street signs.
The city’s Economic Development Authority has set aside $250 for each of the 243 businesses that are impacted by the change. City officials are examining if more can be done to assist businesses with their costs and will report back to council on Sept. 14.
There are 142 residences in the city affected, not including University of Mary Washington housing in Eagle Village.
