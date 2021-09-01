How many names will U.S. 1 have come Jan. 1?

In a few months, a name change is coming to U.S. 1.

When that happens, on Jan. 1, Fredericksburg-area drivers might end up a bit confused, because what is now called Jefferson Davis Highway could have at least three new names through the region: Richmond Highway in Stafford County, Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg and Patriot Highway in Spotsylvania County.

The different names are the result of a bill sponsored by Del. Josh Cole, D–Fredericksburg, to change the road name to Emancipation Highway in any locality in Virginia where U.S. 1 is still called Jefferson Davis Highway on Jan. 1, 2022. The bill was approved earlier this year by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Localities that weren’t enthralled with the Emancipation Highway name have since moved to pick a different name before the law goes into effect. The Commonwealth Transportation Board will have the final say on the name changes to the highway.

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved Patriot Highway at its meeting last week after Supervisor Tim McLaughlin proposed that as the new name.