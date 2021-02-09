How sweet it is: Culpeper Girl Scouts selling cookies

An American tradition of sweetness and youth, Girl Scout Cookies have arrived in the Culpeper area, and they are going fast.

Marketing the well-known brand on Main Street this past weekend, Girl Scout Addison Washinger with Troop 1259 appeared on track to sell out. Another scout from the same troop on Saturday sold nearly 400 boxes, and another troop has sold more than 700 boxes of such delectable classics as Thin Mints, Samoas and Do-si-dos.

This year’s selection features a dozen different types, including the newest, a French-toast-flavored treat, Toast-Yay!. Caramel Chocolate Chip and S’mores are also available. Boxes are $5 each.

Girl Scout Service Unit Manager Pearl Jamison said the best way to find out where local scouts are selling cookies is by entering your zip code at girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies/How-to-Buy.html

In a typical year, local Scouts would have already been selling outside of the Culpeper Walmart starting in January. COVID-19 delayed that this year, but cookie sales will resume Feb. 20 outside the local Walmart. Local scouts will also be at the Culpeper Lowe’s this weekend and elsewhere.

“I am impressed with how much they have sold,” Jamison said. “Boxes have been moving like crazy.”

She said cookie sales have not surpassed past years, but have certainly been healthy for a pandemic year. Jamison’s favorite kind are the Tagalongs.