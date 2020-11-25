How sweet it is: Culpeper Pies Project supports community

A 21st Century tradition with an old-timey feel, the Culpeper Pies Project operated differently this year, but still distributed goodwill in a year when all of us need it more than ever.
By noon on Tuesday, the community had donated 482 pies over two days to the annual Thanksgiving-time effort. Local attorney and small business woman Monica Chernin, owner of Reigning Cats & Dogs, first initiated the effort in 2008.
Recipients arrived early at Culpeper Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall to accept the sweet concoctions filled with apple, pumpkin, pecans, cherry, peaches or blueberries.
Anthony Lewis picked apple. He said he would spend the holiday with family.
Asked what he was thankful for, Lewis responded, “I’m grateful to God to be alive to see another Thanksgiving.”
In a time of pandemic, the pies were handed out through a narrow slot at the bottom of a plastic shield set up on a table near a back entrance to the fellowship hall, just off Culpeper’s Main Street.
The sweet outreach augments the Thanksgiving dinner distribution of the Culpeper Food Closet, serving the low income and disadvantaged, disabled, elderly and young clients of Culpeper Human Services.
Chernin, joined by a few other masked helpers, greeted those arriving and asked what kind of pie or pies, depending on family size, they wanted. Cars pulled up to the curb on Locust Street in front of pinkish doors to access the giveaway, selecting their favorite.
Others lined up on the sidewalk, standing on numbers written in chalk six feet apart.
Pat Carter also selected apple.
“It’s awesome,” she said of the people who gave. Carter said she would enjoy Thanksgiving at home with her family. “I’m thankful for everything in life right now.”
The pies, handmade, store-bought and frozen, came from across the community, including 170 through a collection organized by the Thornton family with RE/MAX Crossroads.
Shenandoah Garden Spot, located nearby on Main Street, gave 50 pies, and donations also came from local Girl Scouts and an individual girl who baked 18 small hand pies herself and delivered them with her dad.
Cintas brought groceries to support the Food Closet and so did Culpeper Health & Rehab Center, the latter of which sent maintenance technician Robert Hook to the church hall Tuesday morning with cases of canned food.
He said he was thankful for so much this year, including being able to spread love to the residents of the local nursing home that has recovered from a COVID-19 outbreak this past summer.
Hook said he also is grateful to support his fellow co-workers, “Seeing what they go through on a daily basis.”
He is of course thankful for family, as well as “being able to wake up every morning and have full range of motion.”
Both Pinto Thai and Culpeper Animal Hospital contributed toward the total amount of $1,000 given to effort, money that was used to buy more pies and will further stock the Culpeper Food Closet.
No pie goes to waste, said Chernin. Those left over from Tuesday’s distribution were used in the Manna Ministry’s drive-thru dinner giveaway on Wednesday, with some also sent to the Senior Center, Services to Abused Families and Boxwood treatment center.
The generosity of the community never ceases to amaze her, said Chernin, who will spend Thanksgiving at home with her 96-year-old mother.
Culpeper Pies Project helper Karen Smith will also enjoy the holiday with her mother, who lives with her, but not the 30 other loved ones who usually gather with them for the Thanksgiving feast.
“Because her health is not all that great,” Smith said of the smaller get-together. “We’re not taking her out of her bubble.”
Culpeper Pies Project helper Dorthe Tannehill expressed gratitude that, “Everybody in my family is still alive and healthy.”
Chernin is grateful for her brand new granddaughter and first grandchild, just 6 months old.
“I get to spend time with her using COVID guidelines,” said the local attorney, explaining she self-quarantines for a period of time prior to interaction. Chernin said she is also thankful for her mom’s good health and the kindness that exists in Culpeper.
Case in point: a pie recipient on Tuesday brought a box of beautiful crocheted baby blankets and asked project organizers to find a home for them. They were passed on to a single mom residing in a group home.
“I love how kindness begets kindness,” Chernin said.
