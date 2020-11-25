How sweet it is: Culpeper Pies Project supports community

Both Pinto Thai and Culpeper Animal Hospital contributed toward the total amount of $1,000 given to effort, money that was used to buy more pies and will further stock the Culpeper Food Closet.

No pie goes to waste, said Chernin. Those left over from Tuesday’s distribution were used in the Manna Ministry’s drive-thru dinner giveaway on Wednesday, with some also sent to the Senior Center, Services to Abused Families and Boxwood treatment center.

The generosity of the community never ceases to amaze her, said Chernin, who will spend Thanksgiving at home with her 96-year-old mother.

Culpeper Pies Project helper Karen Smith will also enjoy the holiday with her mother, who lives with her, but not the 30 other loved ones who usually gather with them for the Thanksgiving feast.

“Because her health is not all that great,” Smith said of the smaller get-together. “We’re not taking her out of her bubble.”

Culpeper Pies Project helper Dorthe Tannehill expressed gratitude that, “Everybody in my family is still alive and healthy.”

Chernin is grateful for her brand new granddaughter and first grandchild, just 6 months old.