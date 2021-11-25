'How they accumulate'—Culpeper Pies Project blesses more than 500 for Thanksgiving

Pie donor Anthony Markley, of Boston, Virginia brought two of those “great big giant apple pies” from Costco in Charlottesville to the Culpeper drop-off spot Tuesday. Other pies given are hand-made and personalized.

He said he and his wife like to support a variety of community projects.

“It’s about helping out at Thanksgiving and giving back,” said Markley, a member of the Culpeper Running Club. “Not everyone can afford food—the inflation is going nuts!”

He and his wife are hosting Thanksgiving with his in-laws and sister-in-law and there will be a non-traditional meal, per tradition.

“This year, we’re having a rolled, stuffed pork roast with apples, cranberries, spices,” Markley said. Other years, this family has dined on veal and lamb roasts. “When we have a lot of family coming in, we’ll do the traditional ham, turkey.”

America has so much bounty.

Culpeper Pies Project volunteer Emily O’Brien said her favorite pie is pumpkin while Glen Tannehill, husband of volunteer Dorthe, said he likes apple pie best. The smell of cinnamon, apples and pumpkin filled the warm air in the church hall as people peeked in to see if the giveaway had started yet, not yet. And people kept coming to give pies.

“This how they accumulate,” remarked volunteer Karen Smith as another person came through the doors to donate, upping the count to 510 with still a couple hours to go to the noon distribution.

