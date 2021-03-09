How to protect yourself from concussions and other injuries

When you think about your health, some of the first things that probably come to mind are healthy eating, exercise, visits with a provider and other steps to help prevent and manage illness and disease.

But there is another important factor to consider when thinking about maintaining good health—preventing injuries.

Injuries are one of the biggest threats to good health. According to the National Safety Council, preventable injuries are the third leading cause of death in the United States, behind heart disease and cancer.

In 2019, there were 48.3 million nonfatal, preventable injuries for which people sought medical attention; and preventable, injury-related deaths numbered more than 173,000. The majority of those preventable injuries were found to occur at home or in a motor vehicle.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 30 percent of all injury-related deaths can be attributed to traumatic brain injuries, which can involve a bump or blow to the head or a penetrating head injury that interferes with brain function.

Approximately 150 Americans die from TBI-related injuries each day, and even those who survive may suffer from disabilities that can last a lifetime.