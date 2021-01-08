How to register with area health district for COVID-19 vaccine

Most Culpeper-area residents listed as first priority by the Virginia Department of Health to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will have been given the shot by the end of next week, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced Friday.

Nearly 1,000 frontline health-care workers and first responders have been vaccinated by the Health District team at a central location in the district, in collaboration with Culpeper Medical Center and Fauquier Health.

"We plan to evolve (soon) to a larger site, with pop-up events in other counties and/or Saturday availability," said Dr. Wade Kartchner, the Health District's director. "We continue to recruit staff and volunteers and look forward to the time when vaccine is distributed to medical providers and pharmacies as well."

Although many are receiving the vaccine, "everyone is encouraged to continue safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Kartchner urged. "Continue to wear cloth face coverings or masks, stay at least six feet away from others, wash your hands well and often, and avoid gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household."

This week, Gov. Ralph Northam released a prioritized list of essential workers and when they will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Phases 1B and 1C of the release.