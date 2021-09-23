Hundreds explore Culpeper quarry, see thousands of fossils during Dino Walk

“We were starting a new floor, going down further,” Clore said while watching Saturday’s 8 a.m. mix of adults and children as they explored the rock underfoot. To help the kids, circles of blue spray paint now spotlight some of the dinosaur footprints.

“We were pumping the water and the water washed across the new floor, and the sun had evaporated the water on the top layer,” he recalled. “But it was still wet inside the footprints, and I saw 17 of them in a straight line.”

“It’s just siltstone,” Clore said of the quarry rock. “It’s just mud that’s been cooked like a brick.”

He said nearby Pony Mountain, a unique volcanic geological feature known as a monadnock, supplied the heat that baked the mud into rock.

Clore said he went to his manager and told him about the footprints. “Looks like a giant chicken was walking around down here,” Clore told him.

Clore knew they were fossils, knew they were significant.

“But I had no idea what would happen after that,” he said.