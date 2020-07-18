Madison County COVID-19 testing
EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

A health technician from MAKO Medical Laboratories swabs a patient seeking testing for COVID-19 on Saturday at Madison County High School. The testing event—coordinated jointly by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and the counties of Madison, Orange and Rappahannock—was open to anyone at no cost, whether they were experiencing symptoms or not. Read more about it in the Star-Exponent later this week.

