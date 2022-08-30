I-81 northbound in Augusta closed indefinitely for hazardous materials clean-up following crash

Northbound I-81 in Augusta County remains closed following an early morning tractor trailer crash and resulting hazardous materials cleanup near mile marker 211, according to a VDOT release at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder that must be removed before the northbound side of the interstate can reopen.

The crash could impact the evening commute. There was no estimated time for reopening the northbound side of the highway.

Motorists are being detoured from northbound I-81 at exit 200 (Fairfield) in Rockbridge County. Drivers will follow Route 710 (Sterrett Road) east and then Route 11 north into Augusta County for about 13 miles, and rejoin I-81 northbound at exit 213.

Northbound I-81 motorists may also consider this alternate route: Exit 150B in Botetourt County to Route 220 Alternate, then Route 460 east, Route 29 north and I-64 west to return to I-81.

The Virginia Department of Transportation warns of major delays in southern Augusta and northern Rockbridge on northbound I-81 and Route 11. Avoid the area if possible.