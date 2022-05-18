I-95 shuts down after woman scales fence on Cowan Boulevard overpass

Travelers in the Fredericksburg area faced heavy congestion during the evening commute Wednesday.

The Cowan Boulevard bridge and Interstate 95 were shut down by police after a woman scaled the fence on the Cowan Boulevard overpass and threatened to jump onto I–95, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department. The issue has since been resolved and the roads have reopened.

Cowan Boulevard and I–95 were closed in all directions at about 4:15 p.m., and reopened about 5 p.m.

A Virginia Department of Transportation official said in a news release that “technicians are adjusting signal timing for additional demand” on U.S. 1 due to detour traffic.

Still, VDOT advised travelers “to expect severe travel delays in the Fredericksburg area on Route 1 and surrounding areas due to the interstate closure and detour. “