I-95 southbound Rappahannock River crossing project completed

Traffic (right) heads south toward Fredericksburg as crews work on final preparations to the I-95 southbound bridge over the Rappahannock River on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. In a news release, the Virginia Department of Transportation says motorists can expect major delays from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 through 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. The delays will be due to lane closures to accommodate a six-mile work zone which will shift traffic into a new pattern from Stafford to Fredericksburg. All northbound lanes will remain open.

The new southbound Rappahannock River crossing on Interstate 95 opened in October, but crews continued work on the project.

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced that the $132 million project was completed, "on time and on budget."

"With nearly 150,000 vehicles a day traveling on I-95 near the Rappahannock River, the second southbound bridge and additional travel lanes doubled southbound capacity to relieve congestion in the Fredericksburg area," local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release.

The crossing project separates three lanes of through traffic from three lanes of local traffic between U.S 17 in Stafford County to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg.

According to VDOT, 70% of I-95 traffic along the stretch is local.

Some local transportation officials think more expansion will be needed on I–95 south of the crossing project to contend with what they believe will prove to be a bottleneck problem. A project to add lanes there will be in the running for funding through the state’s Smart Scale program this year.

Work continues on the $127 million northbound Rappahannock River crossing project to add three lanes in the opposite direction. That new section is scheduled to open in 2024.

