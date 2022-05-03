 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I–95 work to cause delays all week

Interstate 95 travelers can expect delays all week because of multiple work zones.

The work will lead to lane closures, beginning at 9 each night, from Thornburg in Spotsylvania County to the Quantico exit in Stafford County.

The road projects are part of a pair of major work zones.

Lane closures are scheduled for the express lanes extension project in Stafford as crews install beams for a bridge access at the Quantico exit.

Paving and other work will cause lane closures around the State Route 3 exit in Fredericksburg as part of the wrap-up work for the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

