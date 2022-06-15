I-95's variable speed zone goes live this week

A pilot project for a variable speed zone on northbound Interstate 95 between Caroline County and Fredericksburg is set for a “soft launch” on Thursday.

The $10.6 million project included installation of new LED variable speed limit signs along a 15-mile stretch of the interstate, from three miles north of the Ladysmith exit to State Route 3.

VDOT announced the soft launch on Wednesday. During this period the LED signs will show only the current 65-70 mph speed limits.

VDOT plans to fully activate the system on Wednesday, June 22, when the speed limits in the zone will range between 35 mph and 70 mph.

That stretch leads into the bottleneck where northbound traffic often proves unpredictable because of interchanges, high traffic volumes and work zones.

“When we studied the I-95 corridor to identify areas for operational improvements, we found recurring congestion was contributing to crashes and driver delay at this location, especially on weekends and during holidays,” Mena Lockwood, VDOT assistant state traffic engineer, said in a news release Wednesday.

“Northbound motorists approaching this area are often surprised by a sudden slowdown in traffic, and brake sharply,” Lockwood added. “By installing this variable speed limit system here, we can lower vehicle speeds before travelers reach the point of congestion. This reduces the risk of crashes and resulting injuries, and it maximizes our ability to keep traffic moving.”

Using detectors along the interstate, VDOT will use real-time information on speeds and traffic volume ahead of the variable speed zone. A software program will then recognize when traffic is changing and assign incrementally lower speeds in the corridor. Speeds also can be managed by operators at the VDOT Traffic Operations Center.

The 48 variable speed signs are set up every half-mile to one mile through the corridor.

Flashing beacons on the signs will activate when speed limits are reduced. Those speed reductions will come in 10 mph increments and will hold one minute before changing. When congestion clears, speed limits will revert directly to the maximum.

Message board will provide information on the cause for reduced speeds, which can include congestion, weather or lane closures for crashes or work zones.

The lower variable speeds on the LED signs are enforceable just like all other speed limit signs, VDOT said.

VDOT uses variable speed zones on Interstate 77 in Carroll County and on the approaches to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and on the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

The I-95 variable speed zone was recommended as part of the I–95 Corridor Improvement Plan in 2019. Depending on how the local corridor works, others could be implemented throughout the state.