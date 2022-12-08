'I am certain this war will set us free'—self-emancipation program opens battle commemoration

The National Park Service is putting a focus on the quest for freedom as part of activities for the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg starting Friday, Dec. 9 through Dec. 13.

This year’s commemoration at Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park begins with an opening program tonight that will consider the larger context of the campaign, including efforts of self-emancipation, military events, and political pressure, according to a park service release.

Ms. Mali Lucas-Green will share her personal story as a descendant of freedom seekers in Culpeper County, in a program at 7 p.m. at at Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St. in downtown Fredericksburg.

“I am certain this war will set us free—Transforming a War for Reunion into a War for Freedom” is the title of the free program. The ancestors of Lucas-Green were among the enslaved people who crossed the Rappahannock River near Culpeper during the Civil War, attaching to Union armies heading north.

It was a profound movement captured in an iconic photo by photographer Timothy O’Sullivan on Aug. 19, 1862 at the river separating Culpeper from Fauquier, beyond which freedom was within reach.

This program will consider the context of the Fredericksburg campaign through the lens of emancipation, according to the park service release.

Freedom seekers across the South crossed into U.S. lines, forcing the question of emancipation, and in doing so, transformed the war itself.

Other weekend programs will follow in the footsteps of units fighting in the battle, consider the care of the wounded, and ultimately, the commemorative weekend will close with a program in the Fredericksburg National Cemetery.

Tuesday, December 13, will feature extended tours of the battlefield itself. All programs are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, programs may be altered or cancelled.

See the schedule at nps.gov/frsp/learn/news/special-programs-commemorate-160th-anniversary-of-the-battle-of-fredericksburg.htm