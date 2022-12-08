 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

'I am certain this war will set us free'—self-emancipation program opens battle commemoration

  • 0
River self-emancipation

African Americans cross to freedom near Rappahannock Station at Cow Ford on the Rappahannock River, the boundary between Culpeper and Fauquier counties, on Aug. 19, 1862.

 TIMOTHY H. O’SULLIVAN/LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

The National Park Service is putting a focus on the quest for freedom as part of activities for the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg starting Friday, Dec. 9 through Dec. 13.

This year’s commemoration at Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park begins with an opening program tonight that will consider the larger context of the campaign, including efforts of self-emancipation, military events, and political pressure, according to a park service release.

Ms. Mali Lucas-Green will share her personal story as a descendant of freedom seekers in Culpeper County, in a program at 7 p.m. at at Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St. in downtown Fredericksburg.

“I am certain this war will set us free—Transforming a War for Reunion into a War for Freedom” is the title of the free program. The ancestors of Lucas-Green were among the enslaved people who crossed the Rappahannock River near Culpeper during the Civil War, attaching to Union armies heading north.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It was a profound movement captured in an iconic photo by photographer Timothy O’Sullivan on Aug. 19, 1862 at the river separating Culpeper from Fauquier, beyond which freedom was within reach.

This program will consider the context of the Fredericksburg campaign through the lens of emancipation, according to the park service release.

Freedom seekers across the South crossed into U.S. lines, forcing the question of emancipation, and in doing so, transformed the war itself.

Other weekend programs will follow in the footsteps of units fighting in the battle, consider the care of the wounded, and ultimately, the commemorative weekend will close with a program in the Fredericksburg National Cemetery.

Tuesday, December 13, will feature extended tours of the battlefield itself. All programs are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, programs may be altered or cancelled.

See the schedule at nps.gov/frsp/learn/news/special-programs-commemorate-160th-anniversary-of-the-battle-of-fredericksburg.htm

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apollo lifted out of Versailles' gardens for restoration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert