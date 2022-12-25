'I felt it was my calling'—Culpeper volunteer fireman is Outstanding Citizen of the Year

Charles “Junior” Perryman responds, like a reflex, in times of emergency, trauma and strife.

The president of Culpeper County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, a native son, has been a volunteer firefighter and EMT spanning an incredible period of nearly four decades.

For his selfless dedication to community, Perryman recently won the 2022 L.B. Henretty Outstanding Citizen Award from the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

It was a well-deserved acknowledgement and the county’s highest local honor, named for the late visionary who led creation of Culpeper’s lakes and watershed, in the 1960s.

Former L.B. Henretty Award winner John J. “Butch” Davies III recalled Henretty, who he personally knew, in a video shown at the Chamber Annual Meeting & Award Banquet in November.

“L.B. was not somebody who was a cheerleader, high visibility person, confetti thrower. I mean, he was really down to earth, straightforward, a hard worker,” said Davies, longtime law firm partner and a native Culpeper son.

The lake system Henretty helped create with soil and water conservation district, state, federal and local leaders was the basis for Culpeper’s growth and the community’s prosperity, Davies said.

“(The award) really does recognize people who have contributed significantly to this community, somebody who has given a lifetime of service. L.B. would really be pleased for that,” he said.

Perryman’s adult daughter, Karah Thompson, wrote the letter nominating him for this year’s award, stating he has given back to the community since 1983 when he joined the Salem Volunteer Fire Department. Perryman, who also has two grown sons, was a fire chief there, an EMT for 19 years and is a life member.

“My entire life my dad has been a member of a fire department in some capacity,” the letter from his daughter stated. “Christmas, birthdays, sporting events, every cookout, if the tones dropped, my dad didn’t hesitate and was out the door with a kiss on the forehead and a, ‘Be back soon.’”

Perryman has been deputy fire chief since 2013 at Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department, Company 1, the stationhouse in town. In addition to heading up the county volunteer fire & rescue association, the L.B. Henretty Award winner is an adjunct instructor for Virginia firefighters and vice chair of the local emergency planning committee. Further, Perryman works full-time as a data center manager for the SWIFT world bank location in Culpeper, where he has been employed since 1985.

“My dad does a lot for our community and most of it he does with not wanting or accepting any form of recognition,” said Thompson in the letter.

“I’ve always been proud of my dad, but now as an adult and a mom myself I am even more proud to call him my dad. His grandkids now get the kisses when the tones drop. My three kids know that when we do things with papa he may have to leave because he is helping people.

She continued, “Being able to listen to my dad on the scanner in a high stress situation directing his firefighters, ensuring everyone is safe in an extremely calm voice is one of my favorite things to listen to.

“This is just a glimpse into why I think my dad is the most selfless man and someone who gives back to our community, has been in the community his entire life and made it his home,” Thompson wrote.

Her dad grew up in Culpeper and is a 1981 graduate of Culpeper County High School. Perryman, a husband and grandfather of three, said in a phone call Thursday he got his start in fire and rescue while working part-time at the A&P after high school. One of the gentlemen he worked with, Mr. Hensley, was a founding member of Salem and looking for recruits.

“We’re looking for some people to put out fires,” Perryman recalled. “How hard can it be to hop on a truck and do that?”

He soon found out, adding in the training and fundraising and community involvement it requires to run a successful volunteer station. Asked about leaving his family to go help strangers, Perryman said it is just what he does.

“For me, it’s always been, somebody needs help,” he said in the phone call. “I have been given the ability to be able to do that.”

Forty years ago, everybody knew everybody else in Culpeper, Perryman said: “I felt it was my calling to respond to sick calls or fire incidents. I felt the need.”

Seated near the back of the auditorium for the chamber banquet at Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center last month, Perryman, in his usual calm fashion, made his way to the front to accept the award.

He was maybe a little bit surprised. The chamber always keeps the winners a secret until the night of the event. Perryman said he was very honored, adding it was totally unnecessary.

“I’ve been a hometown guy—I do it because I love to do it, I love the community. I do it because I love the camaraderie of all the 589 people behind me in the fire and rescue association,” he said from the podium.

“Working with career staff, working with volunteers, working with the community, the supervisors—thanks to the county and town council for all the support you give the volunteers.

“I can only share that by us doing what we do we are saving all of you millions of dollars in taxes. This is not something I was expecting,” he concluded, of being selected for the Outstanding Citizen Award.

But you can expect when the tones drop, Perryman will be there.