'I hope they feel inspired'—Culpeper high schools create mural at sports complex

Words of inspiration—potential and harmony—anchor a colorful, new mural conspicuously located outside the entrance to the Culpeper County Sports Complex.

Art students from Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools collaborated with Culpeper County Parks & Recreation to turn the old, blank soccer kick wall into something quite marvelous and eye-catching.

CCHS art teacher Marla Bell was on site with her 12th graders earlier this month finishing up their side of the wall, using brushes, fingers and cans of exterior house paint in bright colors.

Recreation Coordinator Samantha Whitesides was there as well, cheering them on, as the project neared completion.

“Samantha gave us a prompt and it had to have a word that had something to do with all of parks and rec, all they do, and she wanted geometric forms,” Bell said.

Student Janelle Corum came up with the basic design centered around the word ‘potential’ in big yellow letters, outlined in black. The mural shows the silhouettes of a biker, runner, javelin thrower and an artist.

It’s about open possibilities, Corum said of what it means to her.

“Just to inspire people in the community to look at this and build off what they see,” the student said. “I think it looks really great…it’s a really good vision for people to see.”

Working outside on a mural was a challenge, all the artists agreed. Early in the process, they painted the turquoise blue base and then it rained and dripped all over the canvas. Another day it was windy and cold. On this particular day, it was near 80-degrees and hot, the teens said.

“We came back the next day, had lot of corrections to do,” Bell said. “A big learning process for sure, but overall they enjoyed coming together.”

Student Abby Wohlhueter hopes others will see the message.

“The potential for the community to influence youth, the potential to go places because it’s moving—there’s movement,” she said.

“I hope they feel inspired and that they understand that the youth of this community have hopes for the future, too.”

Student Josette Clancy noted the mural project allowed them to earn service hours for National Art Honor Society. It was a practical experience, she added.

“Because a lot of us want to have art careers when we’re older. Having this art experience is really useful for a future career,” Clancy said.

Whitesides said it’s been a wonderful partnership.

“Prior to this, it was a plain white wall, been there a long time,” she said.

Her idea for the project was to make it a creative endeavor based on something that speaks to the students.

“That’s when they came up with ‘potential and harmony’ which I think are two awesome words,” Whitesides said. “My perspective as recreation coordinator, we are about building relationships with different groups and individuals in the community, so that’s what this kind of speaks to.”

The EVHS side of the mural portrays various sports, archery and football, along with the comedy-tragedy masks of the dramatic arts.

“It’s a really diverse community. I know people think of Culpeper as a small-town but there are a lot of different interests here,” Whitesides said, adding of the mural project, “I am really impressed with what they’ve done, they’ve been upbeat. I love that they’re working together.”

Student Allyson Williams agreed it was a really good experience.

“The colors are really powerful, it makes it stand out. I like that it faces the road so you can drive by and see it,” she said.