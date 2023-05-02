Leta Jean Fitzhugh Scherquist (1948-2023) dedicated her life to the care, protection and stewardship of the colonial manor at storied Salubria—Culpeper County’s oldest brick house.

The longtime Stevensburg community member is now a part of that long history. Scherquist died Jan. 30 at her son’s home in Ohio with her husband, Dick, fellow Salubria caretaker, at her side. She was 74.

Friends, family, colleagues and members of the Germanna Foundation gathered April 26 at Salubria, along Route 3 in Stevensburg, for a memorial celebration of Scherquist and to recall all that she gave to the historic site.

“Leta is part of Salubria and her presence will remain there always,” said longtime friend Leslie Grayson, also connected to Salubria, in an email to the Star-Exponent.

“When she walked in the morning around the fields, she looked for new calves and to be sure that the cows were all ok. She rescued animals in need. She trained therapy dogs and took them to bring joy to patients in nursing homes and hospitals. She was always there to support someone in need. Leta always made time for you and made one feel important,” said Grayson.

Connected by blood to Salubria and through the land, Scherquist grew up on the property. Her father, Pembroke Thomas Fitzhugh Sr., was also caretaker at Salubria for many years, farmed the property and lived in the caretaker’s house, built circa 1950.

Leslie Grayson is a granddaughter of the family that reclaimed Salubria years earlier in 1942. The manor house first became Grayson family land in 1853 and had gone over time to another branch of the family, she said.

Grayson knew Scherquist from childhood through the stately home.

“Leta was an exceptionally compassionate person—a good human,” Grayson said. “She cared about family, place, community, animals and other people. Everything she did can be linked to her caring and empathic nature.”

Scherquist also worked as a substance abuse counselor in the community, just another example of her compassion for others, Grayson said.

The Germanna Foundation today owns the graceful Georgian style structure built around 1742 by the Rev. John Thompson to woo his future wife, the widow of Virginia’s colonial Gov. Alexander Spotswood.

Also noteworthy, Daniel Boone settled at Stevensburg not long after, near the finest plantation home in Culpeper County—Salubria, according to germanna.org. Boone worked as a teamster, hauling tobacco from Salubria and other farms to market in Fredericksburg by way of Germanna Ford. Daniel and Rebecca Boone’s daughter Susannah was born at Stevensburg Nov. 2, 1760.

Scherquist has always been connected to the house’s history as well as a cousin of Gordon Grayson, whose widow, Laura, gave Salubria in 2000 to the Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia—today’s Germanna Foundation. The Graysons first purchased the property from Hansbrough family in the 1850s, according to Leslie Grayson.

Robert O. Grayson’s mother, Sarah Mason Cooke Grayson, was granddaughter of George Mason of Gunston Hall, according to germanna.org.

Later, Admiral Cary T. Grayson was born at Salubria in 1878. Adm. Grayson served as presidential physician to Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and Woodrow Wilson, and later headed the American Red Cross.

Scherquist would have been a young girl living there under a new owner when restoration work was done on the old manor house circa 1950-1958, according to research from Kathy Ellis, a Germanna descendant working on a book about Salubria. Ellis was also a friend of the recently departed caretaker, whose father got her into the meaningful work.

“His memory and stories to Leta gave us valuable clues about those changes to the construction,” Ellis said. “Leta’s paternal great-grandparents were Elizabeth Carter Grayson and William DeHart Fitzhugh of Inglewood, Culpeper County. Growing up on the Salubria property plus this Grayson connection gave her a deep love for and knowledge of the place.”

Over 75 people turned out for her memorial service last week, according to Germanna Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Hurst-Wender. She duly recognized the extent of Scherquist’s contributions to the architectural jewel and its preservation.

“She was gracious enough to share her extensive knowledge of the history of Salubria through public events, guided tours of the house and with Germanna staff throughout the years,” Hurst-Wender said. “She was knowledgeable, spirited, and extremely kind.”

Leta was a beloved Culpeper/Stevensburg community member, she added, remembered for her hospitality, love of dogs and horses and outrageous socks.

“A Grayson extended family member, Leta dedicated her life to the care, protection and stewardship of Salubria,” Hurst-Wender said.

The Executive Director quoted Scherquist, “Well, I love this house, this property. I always have, and it’s important to me that other people get to love it too. Because if people don’t love it and want to care for it, it’s not gonna be here.”

Knakal’s Bakery donuts were served at the memorial, as was the caretaker’s tradition at all gatherings, and more than a few people wore silly socks in her honor. Hurst-Wender said they will miss her dearly.

A bench was given in memory of Leta, Ellis said.

She presented the family with a copy of, “Voices of Salubria,” the almost-finished history book Ellis dedicated to Leta and Dick.

“There really is no way to express how important Leta and Dick have been to Salubria,” Ellis said. “Living in the caretakers’ house, she was in Salubria daily, checking things, sweeping, cleaning, hosting weddings and photo-shoots.

She was also the best cook and would cater events, years earlier.

“If there was the smallest problem, the Germanna Foundation Board would know about it and address it. Leta and Dick’s title was ‘caretaker,’ but they did far more than that. For her, it was a labor of love which showed in everything she did. (Salubria has) survived the years in good condition in large part because of her,” Ellis said.