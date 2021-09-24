‘I love you’ – Gladys Williams is constant support to Culpeper seniors

She says it to everyone, every time, at parting.
“I love you.”
Culpeper Senior Center Director Gladys Williams means it, and you better say it back.
“She tells you every time before she hangs up the phone, I love you—and Gladys, I love you,” said Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger in taped remarks Thursday night.
Williams added Culpeper Police Department’s Amazing Citizen Award to her list of accolades during a warm-hearted ceremony at the Combined Neighborhood Watch Group meeting in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church. Culpeper Media Network introduced the award with a taped segment.
Now a senior citizen herself, Williams has worked in senior services with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services since 1982.
“I asked her why those are her last words at the end of any conversation,” said Lola Walker, RRCS nutrition and volunteer services coordinator. “She told me she wants to make sure they know they are not alone and also wants to make sure she tells them she loves them in case that is the last time she gets to speak to them before passing on.”
Culpeper Master Police Officer Mike Grant said Williams does her job without expecting a reward.
“That is her nature,” he said, recalling a bad snow storm a couple of years back. “Seniors out there didn’t have power, food and couldn’t get their medicines…she went and made deliveries…to as many as she could and she does all that time…that’s just Gladys—that’s what she does.”
Ray Parks, RRCS Director of Aging & Transportation, commented that Amazing Citizen perfectly describes Williams. He recalled her mammoth efforts to get the senior center on U.S. Avenue renovated and expanded, a multi-year project completed in 2016.
Parks went to the board of supervisors to make a plea for funding on her behalf. One of the county elected leaders asked if the request was related to Gladys Williams' program, and Parks responded yes.
“He said, ‘Why didn’t you just say that to begin with? Of course we’ll approve it.’ That told me all I needed to hear about Gladys’ impact in the community,” Parks said. “She just wraps her arms around you, welcomes you in and makes you part of her Culpeper Senior Center family.”
Healthy Culpeper Director Denise Walker talked about Williams’ huge heart.
“It wouldn’t be the same without her—much gratitude,” Walker said. “Such a loving person. It just emanates from her.”
Williams is ever a person of action. When the pandemic closed down the Senior Center for months on end, she tirelessly worked the phones, calling her members daily to see if they were OK, checking in to see if they needed anything, providing a friendly voice for the lonely. Previous recipient of the Chamber's L.B. Henretty Award, the county's Culpeper Colonel acknowledgement, the town's July 4th Spirit Award and dubbed Culpeper's Mother Theresa, Miss Gladys, a Rappahannock County native, always deflects praise back to her many supporters in the community.
“All the credit goes to you guys. We could not do it without you, without the support and love we have in this room we could not do it,” she said at a previous award ceremony, near tears.
Thursday night in declaring her an Amazing Citizen, Police Chief Chris Jenkins said there are no words to express the impact Williams has had on the community every single day in people’s lives. When she calls and asks for something, the chief added, you better say yes.
“She doesn’t mind reaching out and advocating for her seniors. She is truly an amazing person,” Jenkins said. “I love you, but you know something, the whole community loves you.”
Her arms laden with gifts from downtown Culpeper businesses, Williams responded in typical fashion in accepting her latest award.
“Thank you very much,” she said. “It’s really you, the people in this community, that have helped get us where we are. Give yourselves a hand because it’s you—the reason for this award. I’m so grateful and I love you very much.”
(540) 825-4315