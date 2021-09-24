‘I love you’ – Gladys Williams is constant support to Culpeper seniors

She says it to everyone, every time, at parting.

“I love you.”

Culpeper Senior Center Director Gladys Williams means it, and you better say it back.

“She tells you every time before she hangs up the phone, I love you—and Gladys, I love you,” said Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger in taped remarks Thursday night.

Williams added Culpeper Police Department’s Amazing Citizen Award to her list of accolades during a warm-hearted ceremony at the Combined Neighborhood Watch Group meeting in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church. Culpeper Media Network introduced the award with a taped segment.

Now a senior citizen herself, Williams has worked in senior services with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services since 1982.

“I asked her why those are her last words at the end of any conversation,” said Lola Walker, RRCS nutrition and volunteer services coordinator. “She told me she wants to make sure they know they are not alone and also wants to make sure she tells them she loves them in case that is the last time she gets to speak to them before passing on.”

Culpeper Master Police Officer Mike Grant said Williams does her job without expecting a reward.