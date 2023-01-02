'I noticed the hat'—teen connects to Vietnam vet, forming family bond

Two families, previous strangers, ended 2022 with a special bond, born in the elder generation’s service to country and a younger generation being taught to respect American veterans here on earth—and beyond their passing.

And to think it all started with a cap.

Ryder Tippett was out for breakfast with his family at Frost Café, a favorite spot in Downtown Culpeper in late 2021. He noticed another diner wearing an Air Force veteran hat sitting in a wheelchair with his family.

The then 12-year-old approached 82-year-old Robert Glenn “Robbie” Knerler, master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and a Vietnam veteran who did two tours of duty and spent 22 years in the service.

Tippett went up to him to say thank you.

“My dad and uncle served in the Marine Corps and my mom and dad always taught me to recognize those that have served and those that didn’t make it home because they are the reason I am here today,” said the now 13-year-old, a student at Wilson Reagan Middle School in Haymarket.

The simple gesture, oft forgotten today, reached Knerler and it touched his family, including daughter Gretchen Powell, of Orange. She was with her dad and siblings at the busy breakfast spot that morning, Nov. 14, 2021.

It would be one of their last times all together.

Powell vividly recalled the exchange with the young man from Haymarket in a well-shared Facebook post a few months later.

“We were sitting there eating and this young man approached our table and reached his hand to my dad to shake it and he said, ‘Thank you for your service, sir.’ My dad was wearing his USAF Vietnam Veteran hat,” Powell wrote in the post Jan. 31, 2022. “He proceeded to tell my dad about the many family members he has that have served in the Marine Corps.”

Tippett eventually went back to sit with his family and a little later, Knerler told his daughter he would like to tell that boy something.

“My dad started telling the young man a story about joining the military,” Powell said.

The Vietnam veteran talked about young Ryder for the next few days.

“See, my dad suffered from dementia and it was a miracle that he remembered each day to follow about his conversation with the young man,” said his daughter.

Knerler passed a few short months later on Jan. 24, 2022 at home with his family following a life well-lived. He suffered with lung cancer from Agent Orange exposure during the war, says his daughter. Knerler was 82, a few weeks from his 83rd birthday, Feb. 11.

He rests in Culpeper National Cemetery beside his wife of 57 years, Janis Beverly, who died in 2021. A Pittsburgh native, Knerler traveled the world and country with the Air Force and fathered seven children before settling in Virginia, where he worked as systems analyst for Computer Science Corp.

He loved the outdoors and teaching his children and 20 grandchildren about the wonders of mother nature, according to Knerler’s obituary.

Powell was her dad’s caretaker.

“I was determined to keep him home surrounded by loved ones,” she said in a message Monday to the Star-Exponent. “It was hard at times because watching someone you love deteriorate in front of you was heartbreaking..Mama passed in April of 2021. And it really broke his spirit.”

Powell created a page where the public could send him cards to give him a boost. Knerler received several well wishes and uplifting words from other complete strangers, she said.

“I called it a wall of encouragement. I would hang them on the wall but he wanted to keep them on his table so he could read them and he did so over and over. It meant so much him.”

Powell and her sister visited his grave in Culpeper National a week after the funeral. The Frost Café regulars then headed downtown for breakfast and wouldn’t you know it, Ryder was there, too with his family.

Both families are apparent regulars at the popular vintage Culpeper eatery with booths on Davis and Main streets and lunch counter stools facing the grill, a real corner spot for gathering, in the historic Gayheart’s Drug Store.

It’s where connections happen—again and again.

“While enjoying our meal, I heard a familiar voice and soon realized it was the young man my dad spoke to that day in November,” Powell said. “I thanked him for the love he showed my dad when we were there last.

“While my voice cracked and tears formed in my eyes I let him know what an amazing impact he had made the day he shook my dad’s hand. He hugged me and said, ‘I am sorry about your dad.’”

Tippett approached their table before leaving, Powell said.

“He reached for my hand once more and said, ‘You know what. He is going to be ok because he is up there with my grandma who passed in November.’

“I sat back in my seat and just wanted to cry at the thought of a 12-year-old being so compassionate to those around him. He wasn’t glued to a phone like many kids these days…What this kid did for my father that day is something that will stick with me for the rest of my life.

“It goes to show that the smallest of gestures can mean so much and cause such and impact on many around you. If you know this young man please shake his hand. Thank you to his parents for raising such a fine young man and teaching him respect.”

The families would meet again to end 2022.

Fast forward to Wreaths Across America at Culpeper National Cemetery on Dec. 17. Powell had shared the post about her dad earlier in the year with local organizers, who shared it on their Facebook page for the annual nationwide Christmas program that places wreaths on gravesites in National Cemeteries.

In Culpeper, Tippett and his family arranged to meet up with Knerler’s family at the local ceremony. The young man had the honor to carry the Air Force Honor Wreath in his memory during the program. Powell walked alongside him to present it in the ceremony.

They visited the veteran’s wreath-covered grave, located in the new section of the National Cemetery, along East Chandler Street, just a few blocks from Frost Cafe where the young man followed his instincts of gratitude.

Powell gave him a picture of her dad. She also gave Ryder her dad’s USAF Vietnam Veterans hat that he loved, the one that caught the young man’s attention those months ago and made him thank a veteran.

Tippett stated a grateful motivation for the encounter.

“I wanted Mr. Knerler to know it is because of him and others like him, that I have the freedoms that I do. Our service members are always remembered and never forgotten,” the young man stated.

Knerler talked some about his time in the war, said his daughter.

“As far as things in Vietnam my dad found ways to turn situations in story funny such as the food they had to eat and the tents they had to sleep in. I remember my brother talking about the close calls my dad had when the barracks they were in at one point were being shelled,” Powell said.

As for the young man who set in motion a special connection, she plans to stay in touch and follow his dream of potentially joining the Marines.

“My brother joined the Army and my nephew as well.” said Powell. “My son is currently sergeant in the USMC. He will be making a career of it. The military holds a very special place in my heart and my family’s.”