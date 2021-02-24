Ice, snow don't slow Verdun's athletes

Last year, more people ran, but surprisingly not much faster than a participant’s best time this year.

“The fastest time last year was 18 minutes—the winner this time clocked in at 20,” McElhinney said.

Among the participants were the family-and-friend trio of Lucy Edwards, 14, her mom, Rachel Savering; and pal Autumn Rodman, 26, all from Rixeyville.

“We’ll just be careful,” Savering said, beforehand, of the ice underfoot. “We run here all the time, we call it the Verdun Running Club—so we don’t mind.”

Christendom College Cross Country Coach Mike Stanislaw was on the course, finalizing the finish-line technology with assistants Henry, age 11, and Filicity Stansilaw, 13, his children, who were helping as timers for the race.

A group of runners from the college in Front Royal used the race as training, Stanislaw said.

“It’s a great way to practice, to get out in the fresh air and get some running in,” he said.

Stansilaw, who lives in Warrenton, said he and Verdun’s founder, Dr. David Snyder, hosted a winter race on the property from 2003 through 2006, before it was set up as an outdoor recreation facility.