Ice, snow don't slow Verdun's athletes

People’s desire to conquer winter’s doldrums and COVID-19’s isolation was manifest this week in a footrace run in ice and snow.
“We just wanted to get out into nature, to get off our butts and do something!” Jeffersonton resident Susan Hanback said.
Her Jeffersonton friend, Robin Garby, agreed with a chuckle. “We’re not here to race, really—it’s just something we thought would be fun to do together,” the Realtor said.
The pair had just registered for the “Dead of Winter 5K” at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville on Saturday morning, two days after a mix of frozen precipitation blanketed Central Virginia, leaving surfaces slippery and frozen.
“We don’t care,” Hanback said of the difficult conditions. “We just wanted to get out of the house.”
2021 is the second year the winter racing event was held, Verdun Executive Director Sean McElhinney said.
“Last year, it was 50 degrees and sunny; we really lucked out,” McElhinney said, laughing. He explained that this year’s race was postponed because of bad weather two weeks in a row before Verdun’s staff finally decided to go for it.
“We had 51 people registered, and 31 showed up,” McElhinney said. “But most important, nobody was injured, nobody slipped on the ice and snow!”
Last year, more people ran, but surprisingly not much faster than a participant’s best time this year.
“The fastest time last year was 18 minutes—the winner this time clocked in at 20,” McElhinney said.
Among the participants were the family-and-friend trio of Lucy Edwards, 14, her mom, Rachel Savering; and pal Autumn Rodman, 26, all from Rixeyville.
“We’ll just be careful,” Savering said, beforehand, of the ice underfoot. “We run here all the time, we call it the Verdun Running Club—so we don’t mind.”
Christendom College Cross Country Coach Mike Stanislaw was on the course, finalizing the finish-line technology with assistants Henry, age 11, and Filicity Stansilaw, 13, his children, who were helping as timers for the race.
A group of runners from the college in Front Royal used the race as training, Stanislaw said.
“It’s a great way to practice, to get out in the fresh air and get some running in,” he said.
Stansilaw, who lives in Warrenton, said he and Verdun’s founder, Dr. David Snyder, hosted a winter race on the property from 2003 through 2006, before it was set up as an outdoor recreation facility.
“We’re so glad to now be doing it officially as part of the camp,” Stanislaw said. “They have so many great programs for kids and others. We’re happy to provide any support.”
Funds generated by the race support Verdun’s community programs, such as a youth career readiness and leadership development program called The Groundwork Project, which is offered in partnership with Rappahannock Goodwill Industries.
Another program is Success in Overcoming Adversity in Recovery, a wellness and life-skill development program designed to eliminate stressors and triggers that could cause relapses in adults who are transitioning out of drug rehabilitation or incarceration.
Other funds support scholarships or help supplement Verdun’s sliding-scale tuition for School Day Camp and Summer Camp, in which the facility provides a teacher to help students with their virtual schoolwork and uses the outdoor challenge course and other amenities to enrich activities for participants.
“We have so many great volunteers,” McElhinney said. “Steve Chalke set up everything for the course and found the timer; he’s always so great.”
Culpeper Medical Center’s Physical Therapy and Rehab Department sent several volunteers to help register participants, he noted.
Elkwood Stone and Mulch donated water, Dave the Mover provided s’mores for runners, Bogg’s Home Improvement warmed everyone with hot cider, Kash Imprints donated race bags, and Death Ridge Brewery was a general sponsor of the event.
