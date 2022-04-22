Iconic Mormon temple opens its doors to the public for tours

Culpeper residents Sam and Kathy Pruett already have their tickets for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington, D.C. Temple’s free public open house, which begins on Thursday, April 28.

“We still need to gather who will actually be going with us, but we jumped on it as soon as we could and got our tickets,” said Kathy Pruett in an interview Wednesday.

The iconic building—long a landmark in Kensington, Maryland, as it rises up before drivers traveling the Washington, D.C. beltway—has been closed for more than four years while undergoing renovation.

“Energy-efficient mechanical, electrical and lighting systems throughout the 160,000-square-foot structure have been installed, as has new plumbing,” the church states in a media release. New carpeting and upholstery and a deep cleaning also took place, including removing every piece of stained glass, cleaning it and replacing it.

The Pruetts, who were both baptized into the church in 1971, watched the temple being built over years, after construction began in late 1968.

“We wanted to get married and since the Washington, D.C. temple was still being built, we went all the way out to Provo, Utah, and were married in the temple there,” said Sam Pruett. At the time, he said, the Salt Lake Temple was undergoing cleaning and was closed, so Provo was the next closest option.

“Our families weren’t too happy we went so far away, but that’s what we had to do to be married in the temple,” he said.

Considered by members to be sacred, Church of Jesus Christ temple ceremonies center around the purpose of life and uniting families, past, present and future.

“We were married for time and all eternity,” Sam said. “We wanted our family to be together forever.”

The temple was originally dedicated in November, 1974, becoming the faith’s 16th operating temple. Now, 173 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint temples are in operation around the world.

“I remember President Spencer W. Kimball was leading the dedication ceremony,” Sam said. “He’d only been president of the church for a short time at that point, so it was very exciting to have him out here.”

The temple serves more than 120,000 Latter-day Saints, also known as Mormons, in Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, according to the church release. After closing for renovations in March 2018, it will be re-dedicated on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

Starting Thursday, April 28, anyone can go inside and tour the beautiful building, free of charge. To control parking and crowds, tickets are required and may be obtained at dctemple.org.

On Monday, April 18, church leaders invited members of the media to a special temple tour, where they were addressed by Apostles David A. Bednar and Gerrit W. Gong, Sisters Sharon Eubank and Reyna Aburto of the church’s general women’s leadership organization, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and The Rev. Amos C. Brown, a civil rights leader and NAACP Board member from Mississippi who has been pastor of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco since 1976.

“On this day our Maker is proud of us. On this day we celebrate the exquisite, the great and dynamic leadership of President Russell M. Nelson and all the sisters and brothers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” the Rev. Brown said during a press conference. “Moreover I am humbled by the great example of this faith community, uniting in order to heal the breaches in our nation, making bonds and setting the bar higher for us to move away from war, strife, prejudice, in a world that so desperately needs people of goodwill and justice.”

“Let us praise God, and thank Him for this beautiful temple, as we enter it this day,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.