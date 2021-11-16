Iconic steeple of Brandy Station's Fleetwood Church is saved

A beloved landmark in Brandy Station has been given new life, as passersby have noted this past week or so.
The iconic steeple of Fleetwood Church near the historic hamlet’s Graffiti House has been repaired and protected from the elements.
“We had to start somewhere,” said Culpeper County resident Steve Pollet, who bought the 19th-century church just off U.S. 29 with his brother, Doug, in 2014 and has been doing what he can to shore it up since. “It needs everything.”
Summit Roofers of Manassas completed the work on Fleetwood’s six-story-tall steeple Tuesday afternoon, placing a metal cap atop its point. The roofers required an 80-foot boom lift to reach their work site. They made the steeple watertight and re-shingled it to restore its antique appearance; they used poplar shakes milled by Robert S. Coleman Lumber Co. of Culpeper.
The church, which housed a Methodist congregation, was built in 1880, Pollet said his research found.
“But the steeple was added on later, maybe in the 1890s, or early 1900,” he said. “Originally, the front of the church faced the train tracks, and there was a buggy road along there to get to it.”
Other churches built in Virginia about the same time were designed with their steeples more in the center of the building, Pollet said.
“Fleetwood’s was clearly added on later, maybe after the congregation had raised more money for it,” he said. “And after adding it on, that’s when the front of the church moved to the back of the building and the steeple became the entrance.”
Pollet, 57, said he has been drawn to the building since the 1970s. After growing up in Fairfax, he moved to Culpeper in 1999. He now works as a maintenance engineer at an industrial park in Springfield,
“I was always driving past it and it was just open to the elements,” Pollet said. “Nobody was taking care of it.”
“I don’t know quite how to say it, but I feel saving it was a mission from God,” he said. “I was called to set things straight.”
The nearby Graffiti house, built in 1858, served as a field hospital and a headquarters for one army or another during the American Civil War. Hundreds of soldiers’ signatures and drawings—Union and Confederate—survive on its interior walls.
“Of course, the Battle of Brandy Station raged all through this area, including on the land where the church now sits,” Pollet said. “I’ve found hundreds of bullets, horseshoes and other items around the foundation.”
The largest cavalry engagement of the Civil War, the battle was fought on June 9, 1863, and commenced Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg Campaign. Some of its most intense fighting occurred on Fleetwood Hill; that long ridge ends where Fleetwood Methodist Church was built, about 20 years later.
“At the height of the intense trooper-to-trooper combat on the morning of June 9, more than 7,000 combatants (four brigades) slashed and shot each other all over the crest and slopes of the ‘Famous Plateau,’ “ Virginia historian Clark B. Hall wrote of the battle. “Stuart’s headquarters laid in shambles and the ground was now ‘thickly strewn with human and horse carcasses.’ ”
“There is a lot of paranormal activity in the area, as you can imagine, after what happened here,” said Kristie Parker, a friend of Pollet and Fauquier County resident who, with her husband Dennis, is helping to save the Brandy Station church.
The effort was made possible only after about three years of fundraising, Parker said.
“We did two large events this year, both since September—a Psychic Faire at Brandy Station on Sept. 11 and the Spirits of Brandy Station Paranormal Investigation Event at the end of October,” Parker said.
Helping with the fundraising are Steve Dills and Transcend Paranormal, as well as Spirit Guides Paranormal, Haunted MD, the Madison Area Paranormal Society, Jake Fife of Fife Paranormal, Lunar Paranormal Virginia and Shadow Walkers Paranormal.
This year’s Psychic Faire included about 87 attendees and raised more than $2,700, Parker said. The Spirits of Brandy Station had 42 attendees, raising $1,500. Adding that money to what had been raised in previous years, Pollet had enough to secure a contractor for the steeple. The job cost about $15,000.
Parker said many paranormal groups are hosting public events, as interest has grown more mainstream. People are curious to try it out “with experienced organizations in a controlled setting,” she said.
“Some do it for profit themselves, and others do it strictly to raise money for historic locations,” Parker said. “We are in the latter camp. We make nothing from our events ourselves.”
To continue raising money to preserve Fleetwood Church, Parker said they plan to make the Psychic Faire an annual event. The next one is scheduled for May 14, 2022. Fleetwood Paracon will return in September of next year.
Pollet said that if he hadn’t come along and bought the aging church when he did, it would be gone by now.
“I’m just trying to keep it standing, and hoping at some point the younger generation will take over the work,” he said.
