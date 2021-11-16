Iconic steeple of Brandy Station's Fleetwood Church is saved

“Fleetwood’s was clearly added on later, maybe after the congregation had raised more money for it,” he said. “And after adding it on, that’s when the front of the church moved to the back of the building and the steeple became the entrance.”

Pollet, 57, said he has been drawn to the building since the 1970s. After growing up in Fairfax, he moved to Culpeper in 1999. He now works as a maintenance engineer at an industrial park in Springfield,

“I was always driving past it and it was just open to the elements,” Pollet said. “Nobody was taking care of it.”

“I don’t know quite how to say it, but I feel saving it was a mission from God,” he said. “I was called to set things straight.”

The nearby Graffiti house, built in 1858, served as a field hospital and a headquarters for one army or another during the American Civil War. Hundreds of soldiers’ signatures and drawings—Union and Confederate—survive on its interior walls.

“Of course, the Battle of Brandy Station raged all through this area, including on the land where the church now sits,” Pollet said. “I’ve found hundreds of bullets, horseshoes and other items around the foundation.”