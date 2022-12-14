Icy commute Thursday for Culpeper-area? It's in the forecast

The Piedmont region can expect to see some icy roads for the Thursday morning commute, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The state agency said Wednesday afternoon it was preparing for a winter storm forecast to bring rain, sleet and freezing rain to most of the state beginning Wednesday evening.

In the Piedmont, including Culpeper and Orange counties, precipitation was predicted to begin late Wednesday and continue into Thursday, with freezing rain causing icy roads during the morning commute.

If travel is necessary, drivers should pay attention to local weather forecasts and road conditions and plan to use extreme caution as road conditions may deteriorate quickly, VDOT said. As air temperatures fall, pavement temperatures are also expected to drop, creating the potential for icy conditions to develop on roads tonight through Thursday morning. Icy conditions may occur first on bridges, overpasses, ramps and in shaded areas.

VDOT is mobilizing crews throughout the state to prepare for the storm. In the nine county Culpeper District, crews will be on duty overnight spreading salt and sand to improve traction and melt ice after precipitation begins. Since the storm is forecast to begin as rain, brine will not be used since the rain will wash it off the road, rendering it ineffective, according to the VDOT release.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Culpeper-area through 1 p.m. Thursday with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service. The Advisory is for Nelson, Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Rappahannock, Orange, Culpeper and Fauquier.

Various Fauquier Health locations will not open until 9 a.m. on Thursday, the health system announced Wednesday. Locations opening later are: Fauquier Health Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, Sleep Center, Wound Healing Center, The Wellness Center (including Cardiac & Pulmonary Rehab), Fauquier Health Physician Services clinics, Family Practice at Bealeton, Multi-Specialty Clinic, Lake Manassas Office, OB/GYN & Midwifery, Piedmont Internal Medicine and Urology.