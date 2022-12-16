Icy roads cause incidents, accidents around Culpeper-area early Friday

Various incidents and accidents occurred Friday morning on Culpeper-area roads as many unwitting commuters faced black ice conditions following a refreezing overnight.

Many roads across the Culpeper District were reported icy this morning, according to a VDOT release after 8:30 a.m. Friday.

“With temperatures hovering at or just below freezing early this morning water and moisture on the roads iced over before dawn. VDOT crews across the district’s nine counties are responding and treating roads with sand and salt to improve traction and melt the ice. Crews will remain engaged until all affected roads are treated,” the release stated.

School buses in the area encountered icy roads earlier Friday with school running on time, but delayed two hours Thursday.

There at least two crashes early Friday on U.S. Route 15 in Orange and Culpeper counties. Traffic backed up after 7:30 a.m. exiting the Town of Orange on the highway following a crash at the Rapidan River bridge in Madison Mills.

A VDOT worker at that scene said crews were not sent out Thursday night to treat roads. Traffic would advance, he said, once the bridge was treated with sand, and it did once a sand truck arrived soon after.

Up the road in Culpeper County, emergency responders were on the scene of an overturned pickup truck, its front windshield smashed out, on the side of the highway near Route 649 and U.S. Route 15.

The high temperature for Culpeper Friday is 48 degrees.