ID sought in counterfeit bill passing at Culpeper 7-Eleven
The Culpeper Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in passing counterfeit bills at the 7-Eleven on Madison Road in town.

The male was wearing a cap and believed to be driving a late 1990s model white, Dodge Ram van. Surveillance video shows the man has a flame tattoo on his right forearm, police said. 

The reported incident took place around 8:30 p.m. on July 15.

Anyone with information should contact MPO S.E. Yeiser at 540/727-3430 ext. 5534, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

