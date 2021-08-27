Idaho man arrested in armed robbery spree in Stafford and other states

An Idaho man has been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Stafford County, along with multiple others in other states.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said Miambo Maombi, 21, of Boise, Idaho, is charged with numerous offenses in connection with robberies at Domino’s in Washington Square Plaza in southern Stafford and at the 7–Eleven on Solomon Drive.
The Domino’s robbery took place shortly after midnight April 24, Maroney said. A man approached a delivery driver outside the rear of the business at gunpoint and forced him to open the back door.
Two female employees were inside the business, and a second delivery driver showed up while the robbery was in progress. All four were forced to hand over their cellphones and get into a large refrigerator, where they were held while the robber stole cash from the register and the safe.
He also cut the phone lines with a knife, then took the two women from the refrigerator to a back room, where he groped them, police said.
He then put them back into the refrigerator and left the business. He took a driver’s license from the purse of one of the victims, Maroney said.
Stafford Detective N.D. Ridings later tied the Domino’s robbery to the April 18 robbery at the 7–Eleven. In that case, the robber pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money, and the clerk complied.
Last week, Ridings learned that the driver’s license stolen from the woman during the Domino’s robbery had been found in Maombi’s possession following a traffic pursuit in Indiana. Police there determined that Maombi was a suspect in numerous robberies in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Ridings went to Ohio, where Maombi is being held on robbery-related charges, and interviewed him about the Stafford crimes.
He is charged in Stafford with five counts of robbery, four counts of abduction, two counts of abduction with the intent to defile, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Maombi is also being investigated in connection with robberies in Spotsylvania and Orange counties, police said.
