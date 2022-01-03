Ideal sledding hills in Rockwater Park

CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT STAFF
In walking distance to several town of Culpeper neighborhoods, Rockwater Park contains multiple hills ideal for snow sledding, according to the town of Culpeper.
The town advised residents to undertake vehicle travel to the park at their own risk, while emergency officials are advising people not to drive during current deep snow conditions.
Pedestrians seeking to sled at Rockwater can access it via the Sunset Lane connector trail and via Madison Road sidewalks. Town parks are open daylight hours.
