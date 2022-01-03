 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ideal sledding hills in Rockwater Park
0 comments
top story

Ideal sledding hills in Rockwater Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Park
CULPEPER DEPT OF TOURISM

In walking distance to several town of Culpeper neighborhoods, Rockwater Park contains multiple hills ideal for snow sledding, according to the town of Culpeper.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The town advised residents to undertake vehicle travel to the park at their own risk, while emergency officials are advising people not to drive during current deep snow conditions.

Pedestrians seeking to sled at Rockwater can access it via the Sunset Lane connector trail and via Madison Road sidewalks. Town parks are open daylight hours.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: California ports making progress

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert