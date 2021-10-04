'If anything happens, you're covered'-Hillside Cottages new addition to The Culpeper

An exclusive, all-inclusive independent senior living neighborhood opened this past spring at Hillside Cottages in Culpeper, offering peace of mind and all the amenities for well-established retirees.
The estimated $12 million housing development, geographically elevated, is the latest, high-end residential offering of The Culpeper continuing care retirement community, former Culpeper Baptist Home.
The ever-evolving retirement facility originally fronted on James Madison Highway, but was entirely rebuilt, updated and repositioned in 2019 to face Old Rag Mountain and the Blue Ridge along Route 299.
The place that has housed and provided medical care for many, many seniors over 90 years was conceived in 1931 in a North Main Street home when a local woman asked Culpeper Baptist Church to help her and her sister as they aged.
Lifespire of Virginia owns the main building and its sprawling neighborhood on 500 acres and recently purchased The Summit retirement village in Lynchburg, said Rose Wallace, director of marketing for The Culpeper, in a recent on site visit to Hillside Cottages.
Phase one of the project is 25 houses built on a double loop, the inner one on a street called Millman Circle after a founding Baptist Home resident and benefactor.
“We were asked to name the street, pay homage to the first person that donated their brick home downtown next to Baby Jim’s—Louise Millman,” said Wallace, who suggested the name.
“She went to Dr. JT Edwards, pastor at Culpeper Baptist at the time, and said my sister and I need someone to come in and take care of us will you see if there is anyone that has a clinical or nursing background in the congregation that would like to, free room and board, move into the house? That gave him the idea that seniors need assistance…so he set it up and before he knew it the whole house was full. Louise Millman donated her home to Virginia Baptist and that was the first.”
Henderson Homes, based in Williamsburg, is general contractor of the latest addition that offers four different models with custom options. Eighteen of lots have been reserved, and the homes are filling up fast with residents. Future phases will depend on demand, Wallace said, noting they are seeing a lot of interest.
The one-level dwellings, 1,200 to 1,800-square-feet, all include garages, gas fireplaces, ground and home maintenance and immediate access to medical care at the touch of a button.
A large, central, covered outdoor gathering place with a kitchen, fire pit, fireplace and bathroom is called The Overlook and will host programs and social events. Sidewalks are planned in the development.
“They love it, they meet and greet,” said Wallace. “We really needed this space and it really is showcasing the mountains, we kept with the natural lay of the land because we wanted to make sure nobody was blocking anybody else’s view.”
Residents also enjoy access to meals in the main dining hall at The Culpeper as well as the gym and other programs and services.
Security, comfort, independence
The first couple moved into Hillside Cottages in April. Recently retired longtime town attorney Bob Yeaman and his wife, Anne, moved in May into the fourth house on the block, leaving behind their family home of 51 years located just a couple of miles away. They couple attend nearby Culpeper Baptist Church in town.
Mr. Yeaman, who is 84, said he retired in December, but is still often seen downtown around his office on lawyers’ row on West Davis Street. He leads an active life of hunting, traveling and flying. Yeaman is pilot, member of the Culpeper County Airport Advisory Committee and is planning a flying trip to Alaska in coming months, as he has done before.
Mrs. Yeaman, 80, enjoys spending time with her three children and eight grandchildren, including three little ones. A spread of toys at the foot of the bed indicates it’s the guest room, she explained during a recent tour of her new house.
“The only thing with arthritis you can’t get down on the floor, you can’t get back up like I used to,” said Mrs. Yeaman.
Arthritis has also impacted her love for gardening and landscaping.
“I always dug in the dirt, had lots of flowers and I was getting to the point that I could not do it,” Anne Yeaman said. “I was making myself do it, but I knew I shouldn’t be, so all these things work together, if you just admit, you know it’s time,” she said of deciding Hillside Cottages was the right fit.
Their old place needed a lot of upkeep and updating, added Bob Yeaman.
“Three-plus acres of land, landscaping, she’s a stickler for that and I’m not so we had to go somewhere,” he said of having security during their golden years. “If anything happens you’re covered…if something happened to me, we were living out in that house, it would be difficult for her.”
Yeaman added, “Over the years we had alluded to the fact that well, one of these days we were going to the Baptist Home, it’s almost like you’re going to college. We weren’t quite ready and then they started building these houses. I got to knew Rose she made ‘um irresistible.”
The couple spent extra to enlarge and enclose a sunroom facing west. The sunsets are gorgeous, the Yeamans said, almost in concert.
“We have such good light,” she said.
Mrs. Yeaman enjoys riding her three-wheeled bicycle around the neighborhood.
“It’s a lot of fun because before I got it I just remember feeling so left out when I couldn’t walk with my whole family. I like to walk, but I couldn’t keep up, but now I can pass,” said Anne Yeaman, who also tends to her health at nearby Powell Wellness Center.
Longtime friends are getting ready to move next door to the Yeamans, and dogs are allowed at the development. Jenny, a docile golden pooch, lives in the Yeaman’s garage and is on an electric fence.
“We’ve been lucky, very lucky,” said Anne Yeaman of being able to live next to friends at their old house for five decades.
“We really like it, such a nice job on the house, have our independence. Everybody’s stopped by they all want to see the house. We had a lot of company, but we’ve enjoyed it.”
“We did not think we were ready, but it’s the best decision we made,” she added. “We’re saving our children from cleaning out a bunch of—stuff. Also, the factor of security, if he’s away...there’s nothing to be nervous about.”
Anne and Bob Yeaman have both climbed Old Rag, and they recalled a time their son led the trek to the top of the difficult hike.
“It’s really a gift to your children,” said Mr. Yeaman of the security of their new community. “If we had stayed in that house over there we were fine, but they were starting to become a little worried so they were checking on us too much.”
Anne Yeaman added, “Wanting to know where were you? Not answering the phone. We thought about building another house, but eventually would have gotten lonely cause you’re stuck out in the country, but here by gosh, you can’t lonely.”
Land to expand
As the population at The Culpeper grows so does the staff, Wallace said. The continuing care facility recently boosted minimum pay for workers to $15, she said.
Wallace said she is hopeful the remaining seven homes in the first phase at Hillside Cottages will sell out by end of this year. On the horizon are potential hybrid homes, condo-like with elevators and an underground parking garage.
“We have the land to expand,” she said.
“This is independent living. If they ever need rehab to home after an elective surgery they have the rehab department over in the main building, assisted living, memory care, they can easily transition from here, peace of mind, unless they are on vacation or in the hospital, we have them covered.”
Hillside Cottage residents pay an entrance fee of $300,000 to $400,000 and a monthly service fee of around $2,500, Wallace said.
The Culpeper owns the homes and the residents live there for a long as they possibly can, she said.
“The contract guarantees them if or when they need higher level of care we guarantee we have it for them. They also get a discounted rate when they move into higher levels of care,” Wallace said. “Third and final, which is very important, if they outlive their resources through no fault of their own, live to 105 or the stock market crashes again, then the benevolent ministry takes care of them for the rest of their life.”
(540) 825-4315