'If anything happens, you're covered'-Hillside Cottages new addition to The Culpeper

“I always dug in the dirt, had lots of flowers and I was getting to the point that I could not do it,” Anne Yeaman said. “I was making myself do it, but I knew I shouldn’t be, so all these things work together, if you just admit, you know it’s time,” she said of deciding Hillside Cottages was the right fit.

Their old place needed a lot of upkeep and updating, added Bob Yeaman.

“Three-plus acres of land, landscaping, she’s a stickler for that and I’m not so we had to go somewhere,” he said of having security during their golden years. “If anything happens you’re covered…if something happened to me, we were living out in that house, it would be difficult for her.”

Yeaman added, “Over the years we had alluded to the fact that well, one of these days we were going to the Baptist Home, it’s almost like you’re going to college. We weren’t quite ready and then they started building these houses. I got to knew Rose she made ‘um irresistible.”

The couple spent extra to enlarge and enclose a sunroom facing west. The sunsets are gorgeous, the Yeamans said, almost in concert.

“We have such good light,” she said.

Mrs. Yeaman enjoys riding her three-wheeled bicycle around the neighborhood.