Culpeper Renaissance Inc. is expanding its grant program that supports physical upgrades to façades, interiors, signs and awnings in the historic downtown corridor.

The local Virginia Main Street Program, over the past 35 years, has assisted in downtown rejuvenation, as the overall appearance of downtown buildings weighs heavily on the success of ongoing vitality efforts, according to a CRI news release.

The grant program assists with maintenance and rehabilitation needs of downtown buildings, offering 50/50 matching grants to qualified applicants.

“This grant program is a great opportunity for downtown businesses and property owners to improve curb appeal and foot traffic while minimizing the financial impact,” said CRI President Glen Hoffherr.

Maximum grants are $1,000 for façade or permanent interior improvements, and $500 for sign or awning improvements. The program’s annual budget of $10,000 is possible through CRI fundraising efforts.

Owners and tenants, with permission from the building owner, of commercial or mixed commercial-residential property located in the CRI footprint may apply for funds. Tenants must have at least a two-year lease at the location in order to qualify for the grant program, according to the release.

“I'm thrilled to see this grant program grow,” said CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins. “Our organization works hard each year to be able to provide revitalization incentives like this. I look forward to seeing merchants and building owners take advantage of this grant opportunity.”

For information on the Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. Façade, Sign or Awning Improvement Grant Program and sponsorship opportunities, see culpeperdowntown.com, call 540\825-4416 or email cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com.