In bid for Culpeper mayor, Reaves wants to work closely with the public

He is a 1970 graduate of Culpeper County High School, the first integrated class to graduate from the new high school. Reaves started high school at the Black-only Carver Regional High School and then in the Floyd T. Binns building. He prides himself on getting along with everyone in describing his experience with desegregation.

“I never had no problem with nobody. I’m a good natured person I get along with everybody,” Reaves said. The councilman said he does not cater to one group, but considers everyone to be special. “I don’t care who you are – that’s the way I was brought up.”

Walk around Culpeper long enough and you will likely run into Reaves.

“I can’t sit still,” he said. “I got to keep meeting people.”

Reaves has volunteered in the community through fire and rescue, SAFE, Mid-Day Lions and civil air patrol and is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, National Rifle Association, and NAACP.

“I am a man of the people,” he said in a written statement to the newspaper. I was born and raised, and have been a Culpeper resident all of my life. My entire career has been in the public sector, so I am no stranger to working with people of all aspects of life. I have seen and been a part of this growing community throughout the years and I will continue to bring positive advancement for the town.”

