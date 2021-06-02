In bid for Culpeper mayor, Reaves wants to work closely with the public

Culpeper Town Councilman Frank Reaves Jr. is running for mayor, a bid that continues decades of service to his native hometown.
The 68-year-old who grew up on West Street in historic Sugar Bottom is literally a man about town, showing up at near-daily town council committee meetings, ribbon cuttings and other municipal events.
Reaves is semi-retired from a long career in law enforcement. But he can still be found most days bike patrolling town parks at Yowell Meadow and Rockwater in his helmet and uniform as a community services officer for Culpeper Police Dept.
“I got to keep meeting and enjoying people, I enjoy it, greeting people at Rockwater and Yowell,” said Reaves, married 50-plus years to Sandra, a retired 7-Eleven manager.
Reaves has an adult son who works for the local sheriff’s department, and is a grandfather.
On town council for 11 years, he had thought about running for mayor, but didn’t want to run against Mike Olinger, who is not seeking another term of office in November’s election.
“Mike is a real good man. I wanted to keep working with him,” Reaves said. “But after he told me he wasn’t going to run, I decided to run … since it came open, maybe it was my time, getting older, time for me to make my move so I can help the people before turning it over to younger generation.”
It will be a three-way race for mayor in the November election with fellow council members Jamie Clancey and Jon Russell as competing candidates.
Reaves said his platform is to continue to work closely with the public and to not pursue his own agenda.
“I would like to get ideas from the public, like to see what the public wants. I want to start having meetings with ministers and clubs and see the type of things they would like to see in Culpeper,” the mayoral candidate said. “I work for the citizens, not myself.”
Something that typically comes up around election time, a public pool was recently re-introduced by Reaves for town land behind the Depot. The councilman has long been part of pool discussions that always evaporated.
“I have been fighting for that pool for a long time,” Reaves said on Wednesday.” I think we can get it done this time, we got a real good council, this is the time to do it. We can’t keep waiting, kids are getting older, been promising kids a pool for a long time.”
The mayoral candidate is formally professionally associated with Virginia Dept. of Corrections, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Clore-English Funeral Home and Lake of the Woods Police Dept. Reaves has also worked as a private investigator, security officer, marriage commissioner, notary public and civil process server, according to his resume.
He is a 1970 graduate of Culpeper County High School, the first integrated class to graduate from the new high school. Reaves started high school at the Black-only Carver Regional High School and then in the Floyd T. Binns building. He prides himself on getting along with everyone in describing his experience with desegregation.
“I never had no problem with nobody. I’m a good natured person I get along with everybody,” Reaves said. The councilman said he does not cater to one group, but considers everyone to be special. “I don’t care who you are – that’s the way I was brought up.”
Walk around Culpeper long enough and you will likely run into Reaves.
“I can’t sit still,” he said. “I got to keep meeting people.”
Reaves has volunteered in the community through fire and rescue, SAFE, Mid-Day Lions and civil air patrol and is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, National Rifle Association, and NAACP.
“I am a man of the people,” he said in a written statement to the newspaper. I was born and raised, and have been a Culpeper resident all of my life. My entire career has been in the public sector, so I am no stranger to working with people of all aspects of life. I have seen and been a part of this growing community throughout the years and I will continue to bring positive advancement for the town.”
