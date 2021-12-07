'In cold blood'—Lake of the Woods man sentenced to 38+ years in laundromat slaying

The judge sentenced Humphries to life in prison, all suspended but 35 years and 7 months, for first degree murder and three years for use of a firearm in a commission of a felony. He encouraged Humphries to make good use of his time in prison as further penance.

Prosecutor Robert May described numerous guns found at the defendant’s house, saying Humphries chose the most powerful weapon he could find in deciding to kill Smith.

“It was a death sentence carried out,” May said. “He told his kids he was going to kill somebody and then himself.”

Smith didn’t ruin Humphries’ marriage, the prosecutor said, saying the victim was “a symptom” of his bad marriage.

In at times rambling remarks at allocution, Humphries said he ran out of bullets and could not kill himself by suicide after shooting Smith.

He turned himself to police instead and has been held at Central Virginia Regional Jail since, nearly four years. Numerous circumstances during COVID caused trial delays and for the case to be tried four times unsuccessfully before Humphries agreed to admit to the murder a few months ago.