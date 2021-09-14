In crowded field, Schmidt is only female running for Culpeper Town Council

In a crowded field of 10 candidates vying for four seats, Janie Schmidt is the only woman running for Culpeper Town Council in the November election.

The retired electric utility executive recently released a six-minute campaign video on YouTube that highlights her platform, which she submitted to the Star-Exponent.

“I’m not a politician and I’m not seeking power or popularity, but rather I feel drawn to participate to make wise, constructive, responsible decisions for the growth, safety and prosperity of our vibrant and charming town and for all its citizens, particularly in these difficult and divisive times in our country,” said Schmidt, a 25-year resident of Culpeper, in the video.

One of four town council candidates formally endorsed by the local Republican Committee which held a forum for the ticket in June, Schmidt, who also participated in an NAACP forum last month, said she believes the town can work together.