Liberty University on Monday announced longtime Board Chairman Jerry Prevo will serve as acting president of the evangelical Christian college in Lynchburg.
The news comes days after LU President Jerry Falwell Jr. said he would take an indefinite leave of absence following a provocative post he put on Instragram and then removed.
The announcement also comes two weeks before the start of the 2020-21 academic year at the college started in 1971 by the late Falwell Sr., a prominent pastor who founded "The Moral Majority" and led "The Old Time Gospel Hour" from his Thomas Road Baptist Church.
Prevo has served on the Liberty University Board of Trustees since 1996 and as chairman since 2003, according to a university release.
He recently retired as senior pastor of Anchorage Baptist Temple in Alaska after 47 years. During his time at Anchorage Baptist Temple, it became one of the largest churches in Alaska with the state's largest school. The ministry included three radio stations and a television station.
“I want to thank my fellow board members for having confidence that I could be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the Acting President during this time of Jerry Falwell Jr.’s indefinite leave of absence,” Prevo said in a statement. “We have a world-class leadership team at Liberty University who will support me in running our operations on a day-to-day basis and fulfilling our spiritual mission unabated: Training Champions for Christ.
"Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ,” he said.
Prevo will begin as acting president immediately and expects to work from the Lynchburg campus starting August 17. He has stepped aside from his role as chairman of the board while in the new role.
