The National Association of Counties recently recognized Orange County for swift deployment of high-speed broadband to many rural, unserved and under-served areas over the past several years. In addition, Orange County Broadband Authority, operating FiberLync, is a recent recipient of a substantial, matching state grant for continued network expansion. The NACo Achievement Award honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents, according to a county release. “Being recognized nationally for our broadband initiative is the culmination of the Board of Supervisors’ vision to overcome the traditional market-based, regulatory and geographic obstacles that have delayed broadband access to rural residents for more than 30 years,” said Orange County Administrator Theodore Voorhees. Within the first four years of deployment, FiberLync connected to one of the largest wholesale internet providers in the world, created a sustainable customer service and business model, laid over 360 miles of fiber (out of 603 miles of unserved roadways), and connected 3,586 subscribers.

This represents 60% of previously unserved residents, according to the county release. FiberLync continues to expand operations throughout the county, delivering efficient, effective local government services, promoting economic development and empowering the student population, the release stated. NACo Achievement Awards are given annually in 18 categories that reflect the comprehensive services counties provide. Launched in 1970, the program is designed to recognize innovation. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications, the release stated. “The Achievement Awards demonstrate excellence in county government and the commitment to serve our residents every day,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey, in the release. “This year’s winners represent some of the most innovative and collaborative efforts we have seen in over 50 years of presenting these awards.”

Last month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $59.5 million in grants through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative for 14 projects serving 20 localities throughout the commonwealth. Fiberlync of Orange County received $2.18 million and will provide an $8.39 million match for a total of more than $10.5 million in future investments in the local, high-speed network.

The local project will build a fiber-to-the-home broadband network to 576 unserved locations to include nine businesses and community anchors, according to a release from the governor’s office. The VATI program provides targeted funding to extend service to areas that are presently underserved by any broadband provider.

“In today’s increasingly digital world, having access to high-speed broadband is no longer a luxury, it is necessary in order to fully participate in daily life,” Youngkin said in a release. “These investments will allow us to reach underserved communities, grow Virginia’s economy and close the digital divide across the Commonwealth.” This year’s funding leverages more than $118.6 million in local and private sector matching funds across Virginia.

“Closing the digital divide is paramount to growing Virginia’s economy, supporting businesses and ensuring that all Virginians have the resources they need to thrive,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “These investments will connect over 29,400 homes, businesses and community anchors, making critical strides toward achieving universal broadband in Virginia.”

The Department of Housing and Community Development administers the VATI program. Projects were selected through a competitive process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity, and the cost and leverage of the proposed project, according to the governor’s office. In this application year, VATI received 35 applications requesting more than $300 million in funding. Since 2017, Virginia has invested more than $798.7 million to connect over 358,000 homes, businesses and community anchors within 84 localities.