In Spotsylvania hospital parking lot, medical team saves 'the miracle man'

Donald Hurt wasn’t normally in the Massaponax area that hour of the day—and the unusual timing was the first in a series of events that probably saved his life.

The Colonial Beach man is 58 and a construction superintendent who mostly works in King George County. When he got to a Spotsylvania County job site about 7 that morning in March, he had a sip of coffee. Then he had the weirdest feeling, like his insides were melting.

Hurt has never liked to darken the doorway of a doctor’s office, but even he knew this wasn’t good.

He called his wife Kelly, and his boss, told them “something don’t feel right,” and headed to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. He was in the parking lot outside the emergency room when the melting changed to a cooling sensation—and that’s the last thing he remembers.

Tracy Ishee wasn’t following a normal schedule, either. Her night shift in the hospital lab, where she’s a medical technologist, lasted longer than expected, and she was more than ready to go home. But someone else had taken her parking space and she had to walk to a different part of the lot. As she got into her car and charged her phone, something caught her eye.

It was a pair of boots. That’s odd, she thought. Had they fallen off a truck?

She pulled closer, but wasn’t sure if she was seeing a body or a pile of clothes. There was no hair or skin showing. HCA Healthcare, which owns the Spotsylvania hospital, asks employees to keep an app called LiveSafe on their phones for use in medical emergencies—or if they see something suspicious. Ishee might not have remembered she had it, if the app hadn’t updated the night before and she’d been playing around with it.

She used the app to alert hospital security, then drove a little closer. She saw a person, face down in the dirt, head on the curb. She could hear the gurgling of his breath, but got no answer when she asked, “Sir, are you OK?”

Ishee saw people come out of the hospital and waved her hands at them. When Dr. Jennea Correia, vice chair of the ER, saw the body and the pool of blood around him—from where Hurt gashed his head on the curb—she said, “Call a code blue.”

Hurt’s heart had stopped beating and he didn’t have a pulse. Correia started doing chest compressions until other team members arrived, bringing a defibrillator and other medicine and equipment.

Nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and pharmacy workers—some in scrubs and others in shirts and ties—surrounded the hospital bed, outside in the parking lot. The team used the paddles to shock Hurt twice and Correia was about to put a tube down his throat when he rolled his eyes.

She asked him a few questions and he was able to answer, although Hurt has no memory of the conversation. He’s been told he kept asking for his wife—and joked later it’s a good thing he didn’t call out for his girlfriend.

When Correia questioned if he had any allergies, the man who’d been clinically dead moments earlier quipped, “I’m allergic to dirt.”

The doctor laughed, then quickly shot back: “You can’t blame me for that. I didn’t ask you to fall outside.”

Since the episode, the serious nature of the incident has sunk in for the doctor and patient, the medical technologist who prefers to work “in a cave,” away from the clinical aspects of hospitals, and everyone else who played a part in bringing Donald Hurt back to life.

“Finding someone pulseless, the chances of achieving ROC, the returning of circulation, are very low,” Correia said. “I believe that if Tracy didn’t find him when she did and if she didn’t use that app and get the right people involved, I don’t think he would have survived.”

A ‘WIDOW MAKER’

Hurt fell about 7:45 the morning of March 10. By noon that day, doctors were threading a tube through his arm, looking at pictures of his heart and blood vessels to see what might have caused the attack.

They found a gigantic reason. The main artery that goes down the front of the heart was 99% blocked, the Hurts said. Doctors were able to place a stent, an expandable metal mesh coil, in the artery to keep it from narrowing again. They also found two smaller blockages and are treating them with medication, according to the Hurts.

Medical workers told Donald Hurt he’d survived a “widow maker” heart attack. Because the vessel involved, the left anterior descending artery, transports so much blood to the heart, when it gets blocked, the heart can quickly run out of oxygen and stop beating.

Only 12% of people who have such an attack outside a medical facility survive, according to the American Heart Association.

Friends, family and co-workers have been shocked by the news of his hurt heart, the couple said. He didn’t have the first symptom—no chest pains, shortness of breath, tingling in the hands or any other issues normally associated with a heart attack.

“It stunned everyone because he is so healthy and he’s always joking around and he’s always active,” Kelly Hurt said. “He doesn’t stay still very long, at all.”

It was no different after his major heart attack. Donald Hurt spent two nights in the hospital and was back at work a week later. That was after he assured the nurse practitioner at the cardiologist’s office that he would not run a marathon or do any heavy lifting.

He’s started a heart-healthy diet and has lost 12 pounds so far, although he’s said he’s already tired of eating chicken and fish.

‘YOUR ANGELS’

Seemingly the only downsides of the experience are the what-ifs that run through Donald Hurt’s head. What if he’d planned to go to work at a normal time that day and the attack had happened at home, a good 40 minutes from the hospital? Or at a job site in King George?

What if Ishee hadn’t noticed him? How long might he have lain there?

What if he’d been behind the wheel of his van when he collapsed?

“I could have took out a whole family of kids or something and that really, really eats at me,” he said. “It’s just kind of spooky that it happened so quick, with no warning, that I couldn’t call someone and say, Hey my chest is hurting, send an ambulance.”

The Hurts took some Edible Arrangements to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center on Easter weekend. They visited each of the three departments where he’d been, but he didn’t see as many staff members who helped him as he hoped.

Many of the staff members had come to his bedside in the days after his attack. Some came individually, others as part of a group, and Kelly Hurt watched as each “became overwhelmed with emotion. They cried and he cried with them,” she said.

“Everybody was calling me the miracle man,” he said, “but they’re the miracle, not me. They’re the reason that I’m here.”