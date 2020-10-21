In State Fair's virtual contest, Culpeper students compete well

Students at Eastern View High School and Culpeper Middle School recently won top honors in the virtual State Fair’s Future Farmers of America agriscience contests.

Designed to help students learn about emerging technologies and scientific principles, the Agriscience Fair provides a way for students to display projects that represent original scientific research.

EVHS students

In the Agriscience poster contest, Lewis “LJ” West won 3rd place and a $100 scholarship. West’s project, “How Does Light Color Impact Plant Growth?” represented about seven months of work. He placed plants under different colors of light, and monitored and recorded their growth.

West conducted research as well as explained how the topic applies to agriculture. West was coached by Melessa Suder, FFA advisor at EVHS.

In the senior division of Horse Hippology, Elizabeth Bates and Madison DiPlacido won second place as a team (out of 20 teams). Bates won 3rd place, and DiPlacido 5th place. Since this category is only in its second year, it has not yet received scholarship sponsorship.

They were coached by Samantha Martynowski.