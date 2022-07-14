In taped interview, Gordonsville woman admits to shooting ex-babysitter's husband

ORANGE—In a 3 a.m. videotaped interview the morning after she shot and killed her ex-babysitter’s husband at his home, Briana Cole Knicely told Orange County sheriff’s Lt. Becky Jones she didn’t know what happened.

“He grabbed me … he pulled my hair … I had my gun on me, I pulled it out and I shot him,” the 28-year-old Gordonsville woman said of killing James Manning, 38, of Barboursville.

Portions of the three-hour video were shown Wednesday afternoon in Knicely’s ongoing first-degree murder trial in Orange Circuit Court. In the video, the defendant appeared tired and rambling at times.

“He tried to come after me,” Knicely told Jones.

She has pleaded not guilty and is claiming self-defense.

Less than 12 hours before the video interview was done at the Sheriff’s Office, in the 4 p.m.-to-4:30 p.m. timeframe on June 16, 2021, the unemployed mother of two drove to the home of James and Jessica Manning on Hamm Farm Road, according to testimony. The home is located off U.S. 33 not far from the village of Barboursville.

The defendant, a former nurse who grew up in Orange County, had a small, .380-caliber automatic Luger pistol in her purse which she used to fatally shoot 36-year-old James Manning three times while he was standing in his front door, according to testimony.

Knicely told Jones on the video that the incident took less than five minutes, and that she was back home by 4:45 p.m.

She further described the purported attack by Manning, saying she did not know him and they had had no prior contact.

“He was always at work,” the defendant said of the man.

Manning's wife, Jessica, had provided in-home childcare for nearly three years at their Hamm Farm Road address. The child-care arrangement with Knicely terminated two weeks earlier.

Knicely said she went to the house that day to retrieve clothing when James Manning answered the door. Knicely said she asked him if Jessica was home and he replied she wasn’t there.

The defendant said she came to get her kids’ clothes and Manning said to her, what kids?

She said Manning grabbed her. “I don’t even know you like that … he kept coming after me, he would not stop,” Knicely recalled in the taped interview with Jones.

She said she was terrified someone might come after her, and that she did not know Manning was dead until informed by authorities during her taped interview.

The father of three, an honorably discharged Army veteran, died after being shot in the head, chest and groin, according to the medical examiner testimony's Wednesday.

Knicely told investigators she never got in the front door and shot Manning from the front porch after he attacked her.

Near the end of the interview, Knicely said, “I’m sorry their father was taken from his children but he had no right to go after me like that.”

Over the course of the interview shown in court, Knicely also told Jones about a dispute two weeks earlier with Jessica Manning related to a Department of Social Services investigation. Knicely said Jessica Manning told “someone something" about her kids and, “I asked you not to do it.”

The defendant, in addition, described past custody disputes with her boyfriend, DSS investigations and disagreements about her children with her mother, Jessica Atkins.

After she shot Manning, Knicely said she went back home “and acted like nothing happened.”

The defendant stated she stopped at Royal Market for soda and cigarettes. Video footage shown Thursday morning from convenience store on U.S. 33 showed Knicely entering the parking lot around 4:32 p.m. June 16, 2021. Orange County sheriff’s Lt. Bryan Seal testified that the market is two miles from the Manning home.

Knicely returned to her own home nearby, switched vehicles to a white Acura TL and went driving around with her kids in the car, according to testimony. Meanwhile, authorities had developed her as a suspect.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued a Be-On-The-Lookout for Knicely’s vehicle on June 16, identifying her as a homicide suspect.

Just after 1 a.m. June 17, 2021, Culpeper County patrol deputy Michael Mawdsley spotted the defendant's vehicle passing by on U.S. 29 and Remington Road in northern Culpeper County, he testified Wednesday.

Mawdsley testified he initiated a traffic stop, Knicely complied, was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

In the vehicle that Knicely was driving, two small kids sat in the back seat, Mawdsley said.

Orange County sheriff’s Deputy Jesse McPeak responded to the traffic stop a year ago, where he said he observed the children's grandmother picking them up. The Sheriff's Office took custody of Knicely, he said, took off her handcuffs and started asking questions.

Knicely made statements to McPeak that she was not sure what was going on or why she was stopped. She asked if she should get an attorney, and police told her yes, McPeak testified.

“She was looking around a lot, acting nervous, uneasy,” he said of her demeanor during the traffic stop.

Orange deputies asked Knicely if she was willing to drive back with them to the Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed, and she agreed.

McPeak said she told them she was going to take a nap on the drive back and fell asleep during the transport. Knicely, not yet charged with any crime, arrived in the Sheriff's Office lobby at 2:17 a.m. June 17, the deputy testified.

After her interview, Jones took photographs of Knicely’s arms, legs, neck and back. The investigator testified there were no bruises on her arms.

Jones then placed her under arrest and Knicely was transported to Central Virginia Regional Jail, where she has lived for the past year.

Expected to conclude its case Thursday afternoon, the prosecution—represented by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Crystal Hasting and Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Katie Fitzgerald—put on forensics and ballistics evidence Thursday morning.

This followed continued disputes between the prosecution and defense over allowing officials from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science to give opinions about their testimony, as is typical in murder cases.

Orange County Circuit Court Judge David Franzén reaffirmed his Wednesday ruling that opinion testimony would not be allowed from the forensic scientists because the prosecution had failed to qualify them as expert witnesses, as required.

Abbreviated testimony Thursday by four members of the state agency yielded findings such as the presence of gun primer residue on the steering wheel and gear shift of the vehicle that Knicely drove to the Mannings’ house on the night of his death.

In addition, her DNA was found on the gun used in the fatal shooting, according to testimony Thursday morning.

Cara McCarthy with the Manassas office of Virginia Department of Forensic Science testified about determining distance from “muzzle-to-target” based on gunshot-residue patterns on a victim’s clothing. This analysis was not possible to determine in the Manning shooting due to a lack of gunshot residue on his clothing, according to testimony.

In the courtroom, McCarthy held up the sweatshirt and cargo shorts Manning was wearing when he died. She pointed out two “defects” or holes in the upper left chest area on the sweatshirt and two holes in the right pocket of the shorts.

A neighbor of the Manning’s, Steve Laluna and his wife, Eliza, testified briefly about a camera on their garage capturing footage of Knicely leaving the shooting scene.

Eliza Laluna testified she was riding her horse when she saw a vehicle leave the area at “a very high rate of speed” around 4:20 p.m. or slightly thereafter on June 16. The vehicle was going fast and it spooked her horse, Laluna testified. That could not be seen in the video shown the jury.

The jury also heard evidence Thursday from Orange Sheriff's Office Lt. Bryan Seal about unsuccessful attempts to retrieve footage from a Ring camera installed at the front door of the Manning household during the shooting.

“No videos were found from the timeframe requested,” Seal testified of several contacts he made with the company to retrieve the footage, which apparently does not exist.

A video of the interaction would have helped the investigation, he said.

The defense was expected to put on its case Thursday afternoon and Friday, the last day of the scheduled four-day trial, prior to jury deliberations.