In terms of virus, '2021 has not started on a good note,' says Fredericksburg-area health official

While vaccines against COVID-19 promise light at the end of the tunnel, local health care officials are concerned about the the darkness surrounding them.
“We still have to get through that tunnel,” said Joe Saitta, incident commander of the Rappahannock Area Health District, who’s worked with other local health officials on the plan to roll out the vaccine. “Unfortunately, we are not there yet, and 2021 has not started on a good note when it comes to our district’s COVID-19 metrics.”
Here’s what’s been reported for the first six days of the new year in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, in terms of COVID-19:
- Seven more deaths, for a total of 126 fatalities since March.
- Another 1,066 people who have tested positive.
- More than 110 patients daily being treated at the area’s three hospitals.
- A positivity rate that’s climbed from 13.7 percent to 18 percent.
“What will it take for all of us to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19?” Saitta wondered. “Not just some of us, but ALL of us.”
During earlier case peaks last spring, the previous high of hospital patients with the virus had been about 30 per day. Then the number started to climb after Nov. 1 as the weather turned colder.
By the end of December, there were more than 90 virus patients hospitalized each day. The calendar turned to a new year, and there were 114 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, Saitta said.
On Wednesday, the death of a Stafford County woman, white and in her 80s, was reported. She lived at one of the six long-term care facilities currently experiencing virus outbreaks in the local health district.
“We all need to be clear that our country is in a serious place right now,” Gov. Ralph Northam said on Wednesday during a live Facebook event. “The virus is worse now that it’s ever been, our case numbers are four times higher than they were last spring. We have a long winter ahead of us.”
Across Virginia, hospitals and health officials have begun administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which Northam described as “the clearest way we’re going to get back to something that feels like normal.”
So far, more than 116,247 doses have been given statewide, including to 1,474 people in the local health district.
While the logistics involved in what he called the “most extensive public vaccination campaign in modern history” have been massive, the governor acknowledged the state needs to pick up the pace. He set a goal of 25,000 doses a day, which he wants to eventually increase to 50,000 daily.
Current numbers are well below that. The Virginia Department of Health’s website showed 2,695 doses were given on Tuesday and reported to the state by 4 a.m. Wednesday. The total number of vaccines administered is only 24 percent of the 481,500 doses that have been distributed to the state.
But, the VDH website says there’s a reason for the big difference: Doses are distributed in large quantities with the expectation they’ll be administered in seven to 10 days. Plus, health-care providers have up to 72 hours to report the immunizations to the state system.
Meanwhile, local residents are clamoring for information about when it will be their turn to be vaccinated. Many of the details are still being worked out by health officials, but there are a couple information sessions planned in coming days, both about the vaccine and the status of COVID-19 transmission in the community.
Mary Washington Healthcare plans its regular town hall at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, to update the community on growing numbers of hospitalizations. The session is available live on its Facebook page.
The local health district plans a virtual town hall at 3 p.m. Monday that will provide a general overview of the vaccination schedule for the community. A question-and-answer session will follow, and participants are encouraged to register for the event and submit questions ahead of time through the registration link at bit.ly/RAHDTownHall.
Those who register will be sent a link to Google Meet.
In addition, The Free Lance–Star plans an update on Sunday about the local vaccination rollout and schedule for residents.
