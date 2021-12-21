Indelible impact: First portrait of a female judge to hang in Culpeper Circuit Court

She also mentioned Judge John Cullen, not in attendance, as someone in whose footsteps she followed. They both started out in the field in her uncle’s law firm, W.W. Whitlock. Then he became commonwealth’s attorney in Louisa, a juvenile-court judge and, finally a circuit judge, like her.

“I am mindful of all those who have served on this court,” she said.

Whitlock called the unveiling a testimony to the history of the court and the citizens of Culpeper County and beyond.

“I’ve been blessed in my life; my son said I need to show emotion. I’m known for being in control,” she said, showing emotion. “I have a wonderful and supportive family always willing to make many sacrifices so I could properly serve this court.”

She quoted from President George Washington’s retirement speech, as portrayed in the musical “Hamilton,” in reflecting on her judicial career.

“In reviewing the incidence of my administration, I am unconscious of intentional error. I am nevertheless too sensible of my defects to think it probable I may have committed many errors,” Whitlock stated.